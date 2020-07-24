Almost two years sober, Lala Kent is reflecting on her journey.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 29, opened up about her experience with her followers on Instagram Friday.

"It's been awhile since I've posted about sobriety," she began. "It's important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed. No one got me sober... I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink."

"When I'm feeling weak, I call my sponsor," she said. "I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice."

"I see addiction in front of me often — but it isn't my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge," she added. "It's my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers. And when someone comes to me asking for help, I offer my ear & knowledge, and point them in the direction that was pointed to me. #1year9months2days."

Kent has previously said that her drinking spiraled out of control after her father's death. Her dad Kent Burningham died in April 2018 after a stroke and a car accident.

"My world completely shattered in front of me," she said at a BravoCon panel in New York City last fall. "I went back to filming two and a half weeks later. I went to bed with a bottle next to me and woke up with a bottle of warm champagne to chug next to me. It was my medicine."

Kent said it took getting sober to fully "process" the loss.

"When I decided I never wanted to live that way again, and I wanted to get sober, I got to process the death of my dad in the most beautiful way ever," she said. "Yes, it was hard to do it on camera, but it was also amazing. [Fans] would reach out to me about [my] sobriety or about how [I] grieved. So the fact that I had that platform, I think, was truly a gift."