Lala Kent Turns 29 in Her 'Birthday Suit' with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney in Mexico

Lala Kent is looking better than ever on her 29th birthday.

The Vanderpump Rules star took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate her big day Monday with some of her best friends, including costars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

To mark the occasion, Kent shared a steamy photo on Instagram, stripping all the way down to her “birthday suit.”

“Celebrating my birthday in my birthday suit,” she captioned the picture. “I’m thankful for my incredible fiancé, my beautiful family and friends, and my dad who is sending me love & blessings from above.“

Schroeder, 31, and Maloney-Schwartz, 32, also shared their own sexy snaps from the birthday trip, both wearing black one-piece swimsuits.

“Not on brand but f— it: Hot girl summer. Okay bye. Can I watch Hocus Pocus in sweats now?” Schroeder joked in her caption.

Maloney-Schwartz also shared a selfie of her and Kent to honor her friend’s birthday, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SISTER WIFE! I luh you sooo much!!!!”

The Bravo stars made sure to document the festivities on their Instagram Stories, sharing sweet videos of Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, bringing out two cakes while everyone sang “Happy Birthday.”

Kent could be seen laughing and smiling in the videos before Emmett gave her a big kiss on the cheek once the song was over.

Image zoom Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Image zoom Stassi Schroeder

Image zoom

Kent and Emmett, 48, got engaged on her birthday last year while also in Cabo San Lucas.

Schroeder, Maloney-Schwartz and Kent showed off their engagement rings to fans while celebrating the reality star’s birthday this year, laughing over having similar ring sizes.

“Not to brag but like, No s—,” Schroeder wrote on her Story. “Our rings fit best friends.”

Schroeder got engaged to boyfriend Beau Clark in July, while Maloney-Schwartz and husband Tom Schwartz have been married since 2016, though they just got their marriage license this year.

Image zoom Stassi Schroeder

Emmett also shared a sweet tribute to his fiancée in honor of her birthday this year.

“Happy Birthday to my angel who I love and adore till the end of time. I’m the luckiest man on the planet to call you my own,” he began. “Your heart is pure and love true. Your [sic] my best friend and lover and today we celebrate you @lalakent.”

“Your [sic] a boss and leader. You give everyone a piece of yourself and for that we are all so lucky and blessed,” he continued. “I love you hun always and forever. Happy birthday.”