'Vanderpump Rules' : Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Katie Maloney sits down with Raquel Leviss to compare notes on her seemingly innocent friendship with Schwartz, Katie's ex — only for Raquel to admit, "I like him a lot"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on February 22, 2023 02:12 PM

Lala Kent has pal Katie Maloney's back — and Raquel Leviss may need to watch her own.

In a sneak peek at Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules, Katie tells Lala and Raquel over dinner about a concerning conversation she had with ex-husband Tom Schwartz hours earlier. He had filmed an appearance for Scheana Shay's podcast, in which she asked Tom to "talk about the divorce" in a "healthy, positive way."

But this revelation was something that bothered Katie — especially as she recalls Tom telling her how Scheana has been "nudging" and "pushing" her former spouse into dating again. In fact, Scheana had specifically suggested Tom hook up with Raquel.

When Katie asks Raquel if Scheana was applying the same pressure to her, the former pageant girl admits it's been happening "a little bit." This instantly angers Lala.

"Shut the f--- up. Are you being serious?" Lala asks as Raquel shakes her head yes. "Like, what is the tone when she tries to do that?"

Vanderpump Rules: Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
Lala and Raquel. Bravo (2)

According to Raquel, even though Scheana had suggested the two "make out," Raquel told Scheana she'd "never" do that.

But things take a sharp turn from there as Raquel continues, "And then, like, I think about it more. I do like Schwartz a lot."

Though Raquel tries to reverse course, claiming she "wouldn't ever date him seriously," Katie and Lala are stunned.

"Well, hold up, hold up, hold up," Lala interjects. "This is where I will step in and f---ing defend my friend at all costs. And if we want bodies laying everywhere, it's going to be you hooking up with Schwartz."

"I mean, I get messy," Lala adds, "but like, I wouldn't even do that s---."

Vanderpump Rules: Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
Katie. Bravo

Katie and Tom announced their split in March 2022 after 12 years of marriage. Before their divorce was finalized that September, the aforementioned episode of Scheananigans dropped. On it, Tom addressed the rumors about his alleged hookup with Raquel at Coachella the previous spring — as well as whether he'd be interested in pursuing her.

"She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her — wait, that's a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance," he said of Raquel, who was previously engaged to costar James Kennedy. "She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off."

Reports of their eventual hookup at Scheana's wedding soon swirled in August.

Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The issue has not only sparked off-screen drama between the trio — it's also sure to play out as the 10th season continues.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

