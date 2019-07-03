Lala Kent Says She Deleted Engagement Photo with Randall Emmett in an 'Angry' Moment

Lala Kent is making things right again after scrubbing her Instagram clean of fiancé Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star said she deleted photos of Emmett, a Hollywood producer, from her Instagram feed back in April as a means of protecting the film producer from criticism.

Kent, 28, explained Wednesday that she felt guilty that she’d thrust him into the spotlight via her reality show.

“People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain. I get it, it’s what I signed up for. I don’t feel he did,” she captioned a photo of them kissing after getting engaged. “In a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him, including the moment we got engaged. I felt what people were saying was so unfair and I’m the one that put him out there like that.”

The reality star gushed over her man, calling him her “soulmate” and writing that she knew she “wanted to protect him forever” from the first day they met.

“He is the love of my life. He is kind, and thoughtful, and everything you want when you’re thinking of your future partner,” she wrote. “It is a privilege to be around him. No matter what anyone will ever have to say, this is my boo. This is our life. Rand, I will always protect you.”

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

RELATED: Lala Kent Sets Wedding Date with Randall Emmett After Relationship Speculation

Kent also included the couple’s future wedding date, April 18, 2020, and wrote she is “locking [him] down for life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lala Kent Has Moved On From Her Friendship With James Kennedy: ‘I’ve Evolved as a Person’

Emmettt, 48, shared the same photo to Instagram, writing, “So blessed, thank you to the love of my life for always loving me. I cannot wait to be your husband. You are my rock!!! I love you forever! #april2020 #grateful.”

Though Kent’s social media purge initially sparked rumors that the pair were on the rocks after their viral social media feud with rapper 50 Cent over an alleged $1 million loan.

They offered a public sign of unity at Kent’s Vanderpump Rules costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s wedding in Kentucky last weekend.

Kent, who was a bridesmaid, shared a sweet photo of her and Emmett alongside the bride and groom, to which Taylor replied, “I absolutely love this picture … this is going on the mantle.”

Emmett popped the question during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in September, when they also celebrated Kent’s 28th birthday.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Reveals She Is an Alcoholic: ‘I See the Light at the End of the Tunnel’

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” she told PEOPLE of the proposal.