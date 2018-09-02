Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Engaged to Boyfriend Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is officially off the market!

The Vanderpump Rules star is engaged to Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Emmett, 46, popped the question during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they also celebrated her 28th birthday at the Esperanza An Auberge Resort.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent tells PEOPLE of Emmett’s proposal.

Emmett had set up a screen for her to watch one of her favorite shows, Friends, before the screen went black and showed a video of the pair and all their memories together, including moments with their families. At the end, Emmett got on his knee and proposed. As he placed the diamond engagement ring on her finger, a private fireworks display went off in the background.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!” Kent says.

“I immediately started to think I can’t wait to tell my parents we are engaged! I looked up in the sky at that exact moment and saw one bright star gleaming,” she adds.

The engagement comes just two months after Kent revealed Emmett asked for her father’s permission to marry her shortly before he died.

“Randall had told me that he had asked my dad permission to marry me earlier this year before my father passed away which is such an incredible gift because I lost my dad suddenly. I believe my father was definitely with us last night in spirit, which makes me even happier and our parents are thrilled!” the bride-to-be says.

Kent, who joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in season 4, kept her relationship with Emmett under wraps at first, referring to him as “my man” on the show.

They eventually went public in January 2018.

Emmett finalized his divorce from actress Ambyr Childers in December 2017.