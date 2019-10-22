Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety: 'I Won't Give It Up for Anything'

Lala Kent is marking a major milestone.

The Vanderpump Rules star celebrated one year of sobriety on Tuesday, commemorating the accomplishment with a touching Instagram post.

“Today, I am 1 year sober. This is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of,” she wrote. “The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before.”

Kent, 29, said the journey has been “humbling” and that she’s dedicated to making the lifestyle change stick.

“Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling,” she said. “Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I won’t give it up for anything.”

Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett, to whom she got engaged a little over a year ago, also helped the reality star celebrate the special day.

“Lala Kent, I am so proud of you,” he said to Kent on his Instagram Story. “One year sober, the world is a better place and you are an inspiration to everybody. I am so proud of you and your commitment. I love you and you are the most amazing woman in the world.”

Earlier this year, Kent admitted that she was an alcoholic and said she was participating in Bill Wilson’s Alcoholics Anonymous 12-Step program.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me [and] has given me new life,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story at the time.

“I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me — as someone who does need to be sober — being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible,” she continued. “When I’m having the roughest day that I could possibly have, I — for once in a very, very long time — see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know that tomorrow I’m going to be okay.”

Kent also said getting sober has positively impacted her mental health.

“I have been open about suffering from anxiety, and not saying that I don’t anymore, but it has gone down tremendously since I gave up drinking,” she said. “I don’t smoke weed anymore; I’m a clean baby! I’m ready to be a healthy person.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.