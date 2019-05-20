Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Confirms Lala Kent Will Be a Bridesmaid at Her Wedding

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s wedding will be a very Bravo affair.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, airing Monday, host Andy Cohen asks Cartwright about her upcoming nuptials at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, this summer.

“Brittany, it seemed like from the moment Jax proposed to you, you already started planning your engagement party,” he teases.

“I started planning my engagement party and wedding [when] I was like, 5,” Cartwright admits. “I knew no matter what I would get married in the castle, so all of the things have to go together.”

“Brittany is Bratney in the best way possible,” chimes in Taylor’s ex Stassi Schroeder. “Brittany knows exactly what she wants and if they have to ship in a cherry blossom tree from Japan, that s—t’s going to happen.”

Cohen then asks which of the Vanderpump Rules ladies are bridesmaids — and Lala Kent proudly announces that she made the cut.

“I asked Lala because it was tearing me apart,” Cartwright explains. “But at the end of the day, Lala is one of my very best friends. I talk to her all the time. The bond that I have with all these girls is we understand each other and know what we’re going through more so than anybody.”

As for the maid of honor? Cartwright chose Katie Maloney-Schwartz as her “matron,” much to Kristen Doute‘s disappointment.

Explaining why she thought it would be her, Doute says: “Brittany’s brother, the first time I ever met him, came up to me and gave me a hug and said, ‘Brittany said that you are the best friend she has in L.A. and I want to thank you for being such a good friend.’ “

“And you are one of my very best friends,” Cartwright insists. “It breaks my heart that she was sad like that.”

“But I am not married, nor do I want to walk with Tom Schwartz or Tom Sandoval,” Doute adds. “And Katie and Brittany live down the hall from each other.”

“I think there’s a little more to it than that,” bristles Maloney-Schwartz. “I don’t think that’s the only reason why she asked me.”

As everyone starts talking over one another, Schroeder says it best.

“I don’t think I’m going to take bridesmaids [in my wedding],” she says with a laugh. “This is stressful.”

The final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.