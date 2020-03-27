Even though she knows it’s for the best, Lala Kent is struggling with the reality of having to postpone her wedding.

The Vanderpump Rules star became emotional while discussing the decision to move her wedding with fiancé Randall Emmett from April to July in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m going through my planner and I put my wedding day on April 18 in pen because I didn’t think I would need to erase it at any point,” Kent said on the latest episode of their podcast Give Them Lala… with Randall.

Kent broke down in tears as she recalled having to cancel all of the couple’s pre-wedding plans and honeymoon.

“It’s okay babe,” said Emmett, trying to comfort Kent. “It’s okay to be sad. I don’t think people realize how devastating it is for someone to have a wedding [canceled].”

While the couple acknowledged that others have been affected far worse by the fallout from the coronavirus, they admitted that they have been extra emotional during this time.

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Postpone Wedding Due to Coronavirus

“I’ve watched you cry and you’ve seen me upset,” said Emmett. “We had a full-out cryfest a week ago when we first made the decisions [to postpone].”

“I don’t think anyone is prepared for this,” he added.

Earlier this month, the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that their nuptials are on hold until the summer.

“We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple said in a statement. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

On their podcast, the couple said that while this isn’t what they envisioned for their wedding day, they are still looking forward to getting married.

“No matter what day we choose, it’s still going to be [special],” said Kent.

“I love you and I know it’s sad. We love each other and we’re here and we’re safe. At the end of the day, a lot of people would pick this spot,” said Emmett.

The couple got engaged in September 2018 during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

RELATED: Recovering from Coronavirus Is ‘Miserable,’ Patients Say as U.S. Cases Soar Past 5,800

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told PEOPLE after Emmett’s proposal.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.