'Vanderpump Rules' ' Lala Kent and Katie Maloney Enjoy 'Being Single Together' After High-Profile Splits

Lala Kent is having the "best time" being single, and now she's got some company with whom to make the most of it.

Kent, 32, opened up about the single life in a new interview with PEOPLE, as she explains that her Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney, who just settled her divorce with Tom Schwartz, is her "partner in crime"

"We're having the best time. We're having the best time," Kent says. "We call each other every morning to talk about what boys we're talking to, who we think we're going to give the boot to. We're just enjoying being single together. I love that I have a little partner in crime."

Lala Kent. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

As Maloney and Schwartz announced their split in May after 12 years of an "adventure through life together," Kent has no plans to tie the knot anytime soon. As Kent tells PEOPLE, she doesn't see herself getting married because she doesn't "want to inherit someone else's s---." Instead, she's more focused on her daughter.

"I still believe in love," she explains at the Give Them Lala x Shopify event. "I think my person is out there, but Ocean is on my mind 24/7. She's the first person I think about when I think about going out and dating with this person. Yeah. They're not just going to come into my world. Being a part of my world and my daughter's life is a complete luxury that is not just given to anybody."

When it comes to her own feelings toward Schwartz, she already shared he was someone she "cut" out of her life after he hung out with her ex Randall Emmett, who was accused of cheating on her repeatedly. Emmett's spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister previously told PEOPLE that he "staunchly denies the allegations dating back to 2012."

Her relationship with Emmett is "always going to be tricky," Kent says, adding that despite him being the father of their one-year-old daughter Ocean, they keep communication very minimal.

"He does whatever he does. I do whatever I do," she says. "And then, we only communicate about Ocean, and it's very quick and simple. I haven't seen him since the day I left him, and I think I want to forever keep it that way."

In what Lala called the "year of burning bridges," she teases the upcoming 10th season of VPR as "absolutely insane," with cast members who exited finally having their "footing again." The show, which first premiered on Bravo in 2013 and sees a new season arriving this fall, follows a group of friends who met while working at Lisa Vanderpump's Los Angeles restaurant SUR as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"And the dynamics, the stakes are so much higher because there's people getting married, divorced, children involved," she tells PEOPLE. "And we're not 23 anymore. We're not going to shake things off like we used to. I used to think we're really resilient. Things this season, I don't think we'll come back from."