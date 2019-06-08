Kristen Doute wasn’t afraid to bare all as she had some fun in the sun at Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in Florida this week.

The reality star, 36, posted a topless photo on Thursday as she bathed in the Floridian sun.

She covered up her nipples with two sunshine emojis, captioning the photo, “I am 💯 that bish. 🍒” She also tagged Scheana Shay, who snapped the photo.

Doute, Cartwright and Shay were also joined by Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Ariana Madix from the show to celebrate the upcoming nuptials.

Doute and the rest of the girl gang have been documenting the bachelorette shenanigans on her Instagram, sharing photos out on the water and out on the town.

Other videos from the night showed the crew out at clubs including Wall nightclub, enjoying drinks and bachelorette Cartwright holding several dollar bills as more rain down around her.

Image zoom Kristen Doute Kristen Doute/Instagram

The girls also celebrated by wearing ’80s-themed wedding dresses. In a caption for a photo of herself and Shay in the outfits, Doute said “you smell like pine needles and you have a face like sunshine. ✨ #ootd #jaxgotitwright.”

“#JaxGotItWright 👰🏼❤️” Cartwright captioned a series of photos from the activities. Cartwright and Taylor got engaged last June, will get married at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, on June 29.

Doute and her boyfriend of three years Brian Carter broke up earlier this year, she confirmed in May at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Image zoom Brittany Cartwright's bachelorette party Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

Doute, who met Carter on the dating app Bumble, said back in 2016 that she thought the photographer was “the one.”

“Totally, no question. It’s hard to explain. I was talking to my friend Jade [Roper] who just got married, and she told me, ‘To each their own. When you know, you know,'” she told E! News at the time.

“The best thing about him is that he’s just very honest and communicative,” she added. “Our communication skills are spot-on. It works. It just does. When we met, we just sort of knew on the first sight. My friends love him, his friends love me. It just works.”