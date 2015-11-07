Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Has Reconstructive Surgery for Orbital Socket Fractures

Vanderpump Rules‘ Kristen Doute is setting the record straight about a recent hospital visit.

The reality star posted photos on Instagram Thursday of her in the hospital with a caption that received some negative feedback.

“Just because you don’t remember it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!” she captioned the photos, which were taken during a hospital visit Monday. “how I spent my #pumprules premiere.”

Doute, 32, edited the caption to clarify what she meant after people reacted negatively to the photos and caption.

“For those of you who like to jump to negative conclusions, I’ll clear up my sarcasm. I had reconstructive surgery due to multiple orbital socket fractures that happened a few weeks ago,” Doute wrote.

Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules premiered the same day as her surgery, so she was unable to watch.

“Coincidence was crazy and my surgery was the premiere day,” Doute wrote.

She tweeted that she got some support from some pals, with boyfriend Brian Carter and Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder bringing her some pillows and blankets from home.

bored AF waiting for my angels @stassischroeder @getbcarter to bring dinner and pillows/blankets from home 💙 pic.twitter.com/QsvZWRXAtK — kristen doute (@kristendoute) November 2, 2015

For Halloween, the reality star incorporated the black eye from the injury that resulted in her surgery into her Halloween costume, going as Rocky Balboa.

she wrote, “the black eye is real, the rest are just accessories.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.