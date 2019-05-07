Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Reveals She Broke Up with Brian Carter

Image zoom Tasia Wells/Getty

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter have split after three years together, she confirmed on Monday night’s Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The news shocked even her friends and costars when Bravo’s Andy Cohen brought it up at the top of the episode.

“Kristen, great to see you. We will talk about this a little more later, but are you single right now?” asked Cohen, 50.

“I am,” replied Doute, 36.

“You are?” Cohen pressed. “Wow.”

“Yeah,” she said.

Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor all said they didn’t know about the breakup, though there will surely be more on the topic next week.

The reality star and Carter, a photographer, met through the dating app Bumble in 2015, shortly after she parted ways with the Bravo series star James Kennedy.

In 2016, when asked whether she thinks Carter was the one, Doute told E! News, “Totally, no question. It’s hard to explain. I was talking to my friend Jade [Roper] who just got married, and she told me, ‘To each their own. When you know, you know.'”

She added, “The best thing about him is that he’s just very honest and communicative. Our communication skills are spot-on. It works. It just does. When we met, we just sort of knew on the first sight. My friends love him, his friends love me. It just works.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Vanderpump Rules Cast Talks Plastic Surgery, Botox and Chunky Sweaters

Doute, who previously dated costars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy, wasn’t been shy about sharing their adventures on social media.

In March 2017, during appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor expressed his doubts about the relationship lasting.

“Uh no. I love them both, he said. “I think it’s great. It’s just, you’re asking me a yes or no question, no, I don’t think so.”

Doute quickly clapped back on Twitter.

Such a gift he's given me! I love proving Jax wrong. 😉 https://t.co/pnQFCzYFOS — kristen doute 🦒🤟🏽 (@kristendoute) March 7, 2017

“Such a gift he’s given me,” she wrote. “I love proving Jax wrong.”

But this season has illuminated issues in the couple’s romance. The two fought constantly, and Doute said she was supporting him financially.

“My issues are that you bark at me and you raise your voice and you cuss,” she told him during an episode that aired in February. “And I’ve said this in couple’s therapy, I’ve said this to you, it’s just the shortness.”

“When you come home, the first thing that you do is basically bitch at me for about 20, 30 minutes about something that happened about your day,” he replied.

“When I’m having a bad day, you’re my boyfriend — ” she argued.

“You have a lot of bad days,” he shot back.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.