Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Is Writing a Book About Her Dating History & Owning Your 'Crazy'

Another former SURver will soon add “published author” to her resume.

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is writing a book, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. Best known for her “take no prisoners” approach to friendships, life and love, Doute, 36, has teamed up with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days author Michele Alexander to create the ultimate guide to owning your “crazy” and never giving up on love.

He’s Making You Crazy, acquired by Chicago Review Press, a division of Independent Publishers Group, is expected to be published in hardcover and eBook in summer 2020.

“Women get used to being called crazy whenever we’re emotional,” Doute says in a statement. “People might call this a self-help book, but I see it as a self-empowerment book. My goal is to create an army of boss bitches who own being ‘crazy’ and fight for the respect we deserve.”

“I want to give every reader the tools to avoid or get out of unhealthy situations and find real love,” she adds. “Sometimes that requires deep self-reflection, but sometimes you just need to put on your detective’s hat and hack a man’s email account.”

In He’s Making You Crazy, Doute — who recently opened up about her complicated split from Brian Carter — will unpack the ups and downs of her dating history with anecdotes about trapping boyfriends in lies, tongue-in-cheek tips to gather all your crush’s security question answers on the first date, and how to delicately navigate the pros and cons of being solicited for a threesome.

“Why not write a book with Kristen Doute?” says co-writer Alexander. “She’s wonderfully Machiavellian, and I needed to know all of her secrets. It’s time for women to reclaim this particular c-word.”

Says Chicago Review Press Senior Editor Kara Rota, “Behind every woman that’s ever been dismissed as crazy, there’s likely a man (or a whole list of them) that made her that way. Kristen is a hero to any of us that have been gaslit, misled or refused to play by the unfair rules of relationships. I’m so grateful that she’s sharing her hard-earned and often hysterically funny wisdom in this no-holds-barred book, which is just as juicy and addictive as the show where we fell in love with her to begin with.”

Adds Fuse Literary Senior Agent Connor Goldsmith, who brokered the deal for the book, “It’s been my great pleasure to help Kristen seize the narrative and tell her story her way. There is so much more to her than you’ve seen on TV, and I know anyone who’s been called ‘crazy’ a time or two will enjoy following her on the long and winding road to real self-love.”

Doute’s costar Stassi Schroeder hit the New York Times Bestseller list in April with her 2019 book Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook.