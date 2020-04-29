Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney-Schwartz Forgives James Kennedy for Body-Shaming Her

Image zoom Katie Maloney-Schwartz and James Kennedy Ari Perilstein/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules covers Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's graveyard engagement and estranged friend Kristen Doute feeling hurt that she was left out of the celebration, despite having introduced the couple. But the most surprising moment comes during a hilariously competitive game of softball between the SUR and Tom Tom staffs.

Watching the action from the dugout, James Kennedy and Katie Maloney-Schwartz (who's understandably more interested in snacking on sunflower seeds than fielding fly balls) make peace after he apologizes for body-shaming her over the years.

"I'm pretty surprised I was, like, invited to play on the Tom Tom team," James says, sitting next to Katie on the bench.

"Me too," she admits.

In a 2016 episode, James mockingly asked Katie if she was pregnant at a club after the group refused to let him and costar Lala Kent (who accused the others of not "working on their summer bodies") sit at their table. And his comments in 2018 at L.A. Pride (making fun of her shorts and telling her to "lose some weight") got him fired from Lisa Vanderpump's establishments. Looking back, he's said drinking made him lash out.

Speaking with Katie now, James reveals he's been sober for a month, attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and "really trying to change up my attitude on life and stuff."

"That's good to hear," she replies.

"It's just shown me a new light on like how I should be treating people and how disgusting it was, how I was treating people," he continues, adding in a confessional that making amends with Katie is part of his recovery.

"I just want to apologize for everything I've ever said," he concludes.

Katie seems skeptical. "This is the last apology?" she asks. "I've heard this before."

"It really is the last apology, Katie, and, you know, I'm really sorry for everything, seriously," he replies.

Katie forgives James, thanking him for talking to her and saying she's proud of him for tackling his issues. "I'm not cold-blooded," she says in a confessional. "I feel like he actually spent time thinking about the things he's said and done, so I accept it."

It seems like their relationship has only improved from there. At BravoCon in November 2019, James again said he was sorry, hugging Katie on stage. Lala also said she regretted her part in the body-shaming.

Katie has never let the bullying get her down, becoming a vocal proponent of body positivity. And last week, she announced that she's lost a little over 20 lbs. after discovering she has an insulin sensitivity.

"Now I just have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating,” she said on her Instagram Story, adding that she is “not dieting,” but just has “a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.