Katie Maloney's 'Jaw Dropped' Seeing Raquel Leviss Give Ariana Madix Love Advice: 'The Most Nefarious Thing'

The Vanderpump Rules star thinks Leviss "was playing funny games" as she got deeper into her months-long secret affair with Tom Sandoval, Madix's boyfriend of nine years

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 11:47 AM

Katie Maloney was blown away by her costar Raquel Leviss's conversation with Ariana Madix about intimacy with her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval during Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the episode aired, the 36-year-old Something About Her co-founder said her jaw was "on the floor" watching Leviss probe Madix, 37, about her sex life with Sandoval — a conversation Bravo viewers now know happen in the midst of months-long affair between Leviss, 28, and Sandoval, 40.

"Did you feel like Raquel was trying to convince Ariana she should break up with Tom during that one-on-one at the end when they were talking about intimacy?" asked Cohen, 54.

"Totally, yeah," replied Maloney.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, who was also appearing on WWHL with Maloney, added: "The audacity! What is going on with Raquel, it's a full identity crisis, right?"

Revealing she had no idea that the conversation between Madix and Leviss had happened, Maloney admitted, "I watched it, jaw on the floor. I was like, 'This is the most nefarious thing I've ever seen happen.'"

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Leviss and Madix's conversation took place at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR after Madix and Maloney hosted a preview for their West Holywood sandwich shop.

"We had a big argument last night," Madix told Leviss of her and Sandoval's relationship. "He feels like he's not being heard, which is why he's always the loudest person in the room."

Leviss then asked, "Do you think, because I remember when I opened up to you about [my ex-fiancé] James [Kennedy] and I not having sex. And you told me, 'Yeah. Sometimes Sandoval and I go through dry spells.' "

"Yeah, we do," Madix admitted to her. "You come home after working all night. And you think you're just gonna like whip your d--- out and I'm gonna be like, 'Yeah, let's f---.' That's never gonna happen. You have to spend time together."

Leviss then insisted, "I feel like in a relationship you should want to have sex."

"OK, but you have to be emotionally intimate before you can be physically intimate," countered Madix.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Leviss follows up, "You guys were emotionally intimate at one point, obviously right?"

"Yeah, when we'd spend time together. If you want to connect, you have to work on your connection," Madix elaborated.

Leviss then asked, "Do you feel like you're sexually attracted to him?"

"Oh my God, I think he's so f---ing hot," Madix stated. "But then I'm like, 'I'm not hot.' [Sandoval doesn't] don't look at my body and go, 'Yeah, that's what I want. I want cellulite, fat thighs and a big ass and bingo arms.'"

"Stop, Ariana. I feel like a lot of it is in your own head," Raquel said. She began to cry, explaining, "And that makes me really sad because I do that to myself too. We're a lot prettier than we think we are. We're our own worst critics. I think that that translates into our sexual lives."

In a confessional, Leviss speculated, "I'm sure Ariana's body image insecurities have a role in the issues that Tom and Ariana are having. If you're not feeling good about yourself, there's no way that you can be having good sex."

RELATED VIDEO: Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on VPR: 'Where's Ariana?'

Back in their conversation, Leviss told Madix, "Clearly, you want to stay in this relationship."

"Yeah, I do. I would not be having this conversation if this wasn't who I want to be with," Madix confirmed.

"My point is that not everyone is that way," Leviss said, to which Madix added, "I think we'll talk it out, and it'll be fine."

Less than six months later on March 3, Sandoval and Madix's nine-year relationship abruptly ended after Madix discovered Sandoval had been having a secret relationship with Leviss.

Elsewhere on WWHL, Maloney weighed in on whether her ex-husband and costar Tom Schwartz knew about the affair when he kissed Leviss during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding celebrations in Mexico last August.

"I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval, maybe trying to make him jealous," said Maloney. "It was like, 'You have a girlfriend, and I'm single [and I'll show you].' … [After the kiss I think] Sandoval came and put the kibosh on it and told Schwartz he had a thing with Raquel … that's my theory."

Maloney also noted that she's still "really angry" about the affair, adding, "Some days I'm even more angry."

The star also told Cohen she wasn't satisfied with Leviss and Sandoval's explanations during the season 10 reunion filming.

"I feel like we didn't get enough answers," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

