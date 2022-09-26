'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have agreed on how to divide their shared assets, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

Published on September 26, 2022 03:33 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (L-R) Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are one step closer to finalizing their divorce.

The Vanderpump Rules exes reached a settlement in their divorce last week, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Per the docs, Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, will move forward with the legal split — and they're in agreement over the financials behind it.

Both Maloney and Schwartz waived any claims to current or future spousal support in the document, and confirmed they'd come to an uncontested agreement on how to divide their shared assets.

While the divorce is now settled, a judge must sign off on the paperwork in order for it to become finalized.

Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Maloney filed for divorce in March. She was also the first to announce the pair's split on Instagram.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she wrote in the statement.

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness," she added. "Thank you for all the kind words and support."

Schwartz addressed the breakup in his own statement, revealing Maloney was the one who made the choice to separate.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding, "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Discusses Divorce from Tom Schwartz with The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young

Since then, Maloney and Schwartz have prided themselves on remaining civil. In August, Schwartz stopped by Maloney's podcast, You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, to talk about the split.

"We're still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries," shared Schwartz. "We're still buddies, we still check in on each other."

"I'm happy that we're still close," he added. "I think, relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."

Maloney said that some fans have been confused by her and Schwartz still appearing on social media together. "We do see each other, but we were family for, you know, many, many, many years," she explained. "And that's been a priority to us, I think, throughout this entire process to maintain."

The former couple's divorce settlement comes after rumors that Schwartz has been spending time with another Vanderpump Rules star: Raquel Leviss.

On an August episode of Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast, Schwartz teased the idea of a connection with Leviss, 28, after his split from Maloney — and Leviss' broken engagement to James Kennedy.

"I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married [to Maloney]," Schwartz said. "I never took time to get to know Raquel."

He added, "She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her — wait, that's a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance," noting he "wrote her off."

