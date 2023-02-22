'Vanderpump Rules' : Katie Calls Scheana a 'Snake' and 'Evil Troll' for 'Pushing' Tom Schwartz/Raquel Hookup

Scheana Shay is starting to feel the wrath of Katie Maloney after meddling in Tom Schwartz's dating life.

On Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Katie called Scheana out for "pushing" her ex-husband, 40, to hook up with fellow costar Raquel Leviss.

However, according to Scheana, she did no such thing.

"I'm not pushing," Scheana, 36, told Raquel, 28, while out on a walk. "When we were in Vegas for the Vanderpump à Paris opening, [Katie said] 'I saw some rumors about Raquel and Schwartz online, and honestly if it was true, I would embrace it. He needs to start dating.' She was the one, first of all, who pushed me to then bring it up to you."

However, Raquel insisted to Scheana that this was not the case after discussing the matter with Katie, 36, and Lala Kent on a girls night out.

"She was like, 'I actually would not be okay with that whatsoever. It would hurt,'" Raquel said of what Katie told her.

This prompted Scheana to fire back: "Well, she should've never said the words, and I quote, 'I embrace that.' What the f---?"

Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty

In a confessional, Scheana added, "Katie and I have had a rollercoaster of a friendship. It seems like we both always want to see the worst in each other, and we struggle to find that good."

But after Scheana asked Schwartz to chat on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast about the divorce, Katie made her feelings towards Scheana clear.

"A friend wouldn't do this. A friend wouldn't bring him on a podcast when he's vulnerable like this and try to coerce him into saying s---," Katie said on a FaceTime call with Lala, 32, while getting ready to attend Tom Sandoval's band's gig. "She needs to stay the f--- out my s---. We don't need her. She wants to be supportive. Be supportive over there."

Katie continued, "She's an evil, evil little troll. Scheana, you're a s---ty person. You're a s---ty friend, and it's fine because karma's gonna come for you, and I'll watch your world burn and I'll smile."

Before the performance, Scheana showed up to Schwartz's apartment with Raquel, where they talked about how "innocent" their podcast conversation was, despite Katie's objections.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"I don't even know how to handle the situation 'cause I'm like, I'm sorry that that hurt her feelings," Scheana told Raquel. "But you know what I'm not sorry for is for doing things with my heart, and everyone thinking that I have this malicious brain and I'm like, this manipulative person who's trying to do s--- like that."

After discussing the "double standard" of how Katie is free to date but Schwartz can't, Scheana then asked the Tom Tom co-owner, "When are you gonna start living your life for you and stop living your life for how she's going to feel or react to something you do? Why can you not flirt, but she can f---?"

At the show venue, Scheana approached Katie to explain why she invited Raquel to join her at Schwartz's apartment — but Katie wasn't having it.

"It's very disrespectful what you've been up to, what you did with Schwartz on your podcast," Katie told Scheana. "You're gross. You and your podcast should just stop right here. You did not need to talk about the most painful day of my life. It's none of your f---ing business."

Scheana responded: "[Schwartz] didn't have to answer questions if he didn't want to."

Katie then hit back, "I don't care what you think. There's no room for your feelings and thoughts in what we have going on. There's no room for you in this."

After some more back and forth between the two, Katie ultimately told Scheana: "Get the f--- out of my divorce with Tom. I'm really proud of where we're coming, and you're derailing everything. You're meddling like a little troll. I'm done with you."

Katie then expressed her frustrations with Scheana to her ex-husband: "She's a f---ing snake, and I'm done with her."

However, Schwartz was more fixated on the fact that Katie allegedly hooked up with an old flame: "It's okay if you did. You don't have to explain to me," he said.

"I know I don't have to explain s--- because I didn't throw it in your face like they are now. They're f---ing assholes. That's an asshole thing to do," Katie told Schwartz, who winced when Katie started cursing.

She continued, "She's such a f---ing bitch dude, and she's inserting herself between us and she's tearing us apart like she's doing right now."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty

Katie also griped to James Kennedy, who understood her since Scheana pulled a similar stunt with Raquel by asking her to talk on the podcast after she and James, 31, called off their engagement.

However, earlier in the episode, Raquel discovered that James cheated on her with Lala, 32, when they first started dating — which she felt the need to address with her ex-fiancé.

"Our entire relationship was built on a foundation of lies," Raquel told James, as he disagreed with her sentiments. "You weren't honest. You always knew how I felt around Lala. I always felt a little insecure, and she's been demeaning to me. You made me feel like I had nothing to worry about with her."

"Don't know what you want me to say. I feel like I'm getting interrogated," James said. "Do you need more closure from this because it seems to me you made your decision. You made a good one. You're happy."

"Well, I clearly made the right decision," Raquel told James, who then responded, "Good. So did I because I met someone I'm truly f---ing happy with, and I've never felt this way before so good thing I didn't marry you."

Though Schwartz and Raquel's hookup was hypothetical at this point in the episode, the pair will eventually begin a fling as shown in the season 10 trailer.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.