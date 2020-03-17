Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor Wonders if His Wedding Happened Too Quickly in Midseason Tease

It looks like Jax Taylor isn’t experiencing the newlywed bliss he expected.

In Vanderpump Rules‘ season 8 midseason trailer — which PEOPLE is premiering exclusively — Jax Taylor begins to have doubts about his marriage to wife Brittany Cartwright.

“I’m thinking about my wedding, it just was so quick,” he says while talking to friend Stassi Schroeder. “Did I do the right thing?”

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in June during a magical, fairy-tale wedding at the Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state.

But after returning from their honeymoon, it doesn’t take long before Taylor finds himself spiraling — and Cartwright fears he could slip back into old habits.

“I just don’t want you to start going back into your old ways,” she says through tears.

But it might be too late.

“Jason is gone, Jax is back,” warns Kristen Doute, referring to his legal name, Jason Cauchi.

“You do have a habit of self-destruction,” Lisa Vanderpump adds during a tense discussion with Taylor.

The trailer also teases plenty of tears among the rest of the cast — both happy and sad.

“I sense that something bad is about to happen,” Katie Maloney-Schwartz says.

Doute’s friendship with Schroeder and Maloney seems to hit rock bottom when the Basically Stassi podcast host declares “we’re not sisters.”

And James Kennedy is faced with yet another ultimatum.

“You have to get help,” Vanderpump yells as Kennedy crumbles to tears.

Drama aside, fans will finally get to see Schroeder’s surprise engagement to Beau Clark. The two are seen sitting in a cemetery when Clark gets down on one knee.

“Shut the f— up,” Schroeder says in shock.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.