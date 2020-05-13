Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor Says Wife Brittany Thinks He's Cheating, Admits He's 'Not Happy'

"What I'm afraid of is if my wife is gonna be like, 'Do I not make you happy?' And that's not the case at all," says Jax Taylor

On Tuesday's episode, the tension comes to a head. Having "rage-texted" Max Boyens and uninvited a litany of pals from his housewarming pool party, Jax is furious that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix decided to host their own bash at the exact same time, with the whole crew welcome to attend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This whole thing is petty," Brittany says in their kitchen after a run-in with Tom at SUR. "Jax, I just can't help but feel like if you wouldn't have done that stupid rage text that you sent to Max, none of this would have happened."

"I love that this is all my fault," Jax argues. "I'm gonna go to the gym."

He reveals it will be his third sweat session of the day, suggesting that he's hitting the gym so much to avoid confrontations at home with Brittany. He thinks he's doing the right thing by walking away when he's angry to avoid saying something spiteful, but for his wife, it's a painful reminder of how he avoided her before infamously sleeping with Faith Stowers in 2017.

"I feel like when Jax did cheat on me, I didn't see very much of him, or he would try to be gone from the house a lot," Brittany says in a confessional. "It just almost feels a little repetitive of things that we've been through in the past. I don't want it to ever get that bad again."

But Jax ignores her protests with a quick kiss on the lips, suggesting, "You can look at my phone and track where I'm going if you don't believe me."

"I sure will," she promises.

Throughout the episode, producers flash snippets from Jax's Instagram Stories at the time. "I've taken so many classes today, this week, that my wife thinks that I'm living a double life," he tells a fan in one.

He's then shown furiously working out, explaining to the camera, "The only thing I can do right now to keep myself from going crazy is going to the gym. It's my therapy."

When Lala Kent stops by to hang out with Brittany and give Jax a call on speakerphone, hoping to help recruit more people for their party, he explodes.

"Oh no, my wife thinks I'm messing around because I go to the gym. You didn't know that? What wife on this earth yells at her husband for going to the gym?" he shouts.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Talks About the Unfolding of 'Giant, Massive Friend Breakup'

"No, actually, Jax, I said, 'What is going on with you where you're spiraling out of control? These are the same things you did to me before.' That's what I mean," Brittany interjects. "It's hard for me to deal with when all of a sudden you're going crazy on all of my friends."

In another confessional, she acknowledges that she is still processing her husband's past betrayal. "I've worked really hard to forgive Jax for cheating on me. And even though I've forgiven him, it's impossible to forget," she says. "It just stirred it all up again."

In the end, it's James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Dayna Kathan, Charli Burnett, Peter Madrigal, Kristen Doute and Brian Carter (who finally admit they're "dating" again) and more at Tom and Ariana's. Meanwhile, Jax laments that "it's only eight people" at his and Brittany's place down the street, including Max , Lala, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

As Charli puts it, "Tom and Ariana's party is lit. Who wants to be at Jax's retirement party? Jax is closer to my dad's age than my age. I don't want to, you know, hurt the old man."

But Stassi takes the opportunity to stage an intervention, pulling Jax aside for a frank chat.

"I feel like with what you've kind of been doing and the way that you've texted people, I'm gonna tell you, from the outside, it looks like you're losing your mind," she says.

"I am," he admits immediately. "I've got a beautiful wife, a beautiful home. And on paper, I look like I hit the lottery. But I'm still not happy."

Stassi points out he's acting like a "victim," adding that she's not buying the theory that he acts out once a year for attention: "You're an asshole all the time."

"This is a big year for me," he explains. "So I shelved the situation with Brittany and I, the cheating thing and everything. And now that the downtime's here, it's all coming back in. I'm thinking about my wedding and I'm like, it just was so quickly, and I feel like, did I do the right [thing] — it's just all these things. And what I'm afraid of is if my wife is gonna be like, 'Do I not make you happy?' And that's not the case at all."

"She is going to start thinking that," Stassi replies.

"It's hard. It really is hard. It's a lot of pressure," Jax says as he gets emotional, rubbing his eyes. "We just got married, you know? We just got married."

Stassi thinks he's "sabotaging it," and he confesses, "you're right."

"That is a pattern that you've had," she says.

"It used to be, how I hurt people is by cheating on them. That's how I hurt people," he confesses.

Stassi, of course, knows this all too well. During their turbulent time together, he allegedly impregnated a woman in Las Vegas and had sex with her then-best friend, Kristen, twice.

"Listen, you're allowed to struggle with your feelings, your emotions, your mental health, all of that," Stassi says. "You have control over how you treat people, though."

"I'm scared," Jax says. "I'm emotional as f—, and I feel like I'm gonna take it out on Brittany."