Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Mourns the Death of His Aunt: I 'Can't Handle Any More Deaths'

Jax Taylor is mourning the death of another family member.

In an emotional tweet, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that his Aunt Sharon died while reflecting on the loss he has experienced over the past few years.

“It has been a rough three years for my family and I,” he began. “I lost two of my friends, my father, my two uncles and 20 minutes ago, my aunt. I do not know what God’s plan is, I don’t even want to to know anymore. I just can’t handle any more deaths. I just can’t.”

While it’s unclear how Taylor’s aunt died, he lost his father, Ronald Cauchi, to stage IV esophageal cancer in December 2017.

His father’s death had a profound impact on the Bravo star and his family. Taylor stopped speaking to his mother after his dad’s death, accusing her of concealing the severity of his illness from her children.

Taylor leaned on now-wife Brittany Cartwright during the grieving process, citing her support as a driving factor in his decision to propose.

“I was in a deep rut,” Taylor, 40, previously told Men’s Health. “I was literally going to lock myself in a room and do enough drugs to hurt myself.”

“Brittany was, like, ‘I understand where you’re coming from. I can’t imagine what you’re going through, but can you try something?'” he continued, explaining that Cartwright, 30, suggested he try medical marijuana as a way to cope.

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state in June. The couple honored Taylor’s father at the ceremony by keeping an open chair in his memory, along with a photo, flowers and his ashes.

The wedding program also included tributes to Taylor’s dad and Cartwright’s late grandfather, printed with the quote, “We know you’d be here today if heaven wasn’t so far away.”