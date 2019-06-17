Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor Honors His Late Dad on Father’s Day: 'I Miss You So Much'

Jax Taylor paid tribute to his dad on Father’s Day with a touching message.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!! I miss you so much every day pop, I know you are with me every day,” he tweeted alongside a photo of his father smiling on a beach.

The Vanderpump Rules star lost his father, Ronald Cauchi, to stage IV esophageal cancer in December 2017.

He stopped speaking to his mother after his dad’s death, accusing her of concealing the severity of the illness from her children. However, he leaned on longtime love and fiancée Brittany Cartwright during the grieving process, citing her support as a driving factor in his decision to propose.

“I was in a deep rut,” Taylor, 39, told Men’s Health. “I was literally going to lock myself in a room and do enough drugs to hurt myself.”

“Brittany was, like, ‘I understand where you’re coming from. I can’t imagine what you’re going through, but can you try something?’” he continued, explaining that Cartwright, 30, suggested he try medical marijuana as a way to cope.

After trying it, the model-turned-bartender said that it changed his life, prompting him to abandon alcohol, other drugs, and self-harm in exchange for a healthier lifestyle.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to hurt myself. I’m not going to drink,’” he said. “I’m going to flip this around and make my dad proud. I’m going to go to the gym. We’re going to start some businesses. We’re going to move up.’”

The couple is set to tie the knot later this month in her home state of Kentucky. Last weekend, they jetted off to Miami for joint bachelor/bachelorette party with their Bravo costars.