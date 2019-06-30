See Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Beautiful Wedding Photos

Eschewing a trendy “first look” photo opp, Taylor, 39, first saw his bride when she walked down the aisle on her father’s arm.

“I think that’s the sweetest part of a wedding, whenever the groom sees the bride for the first time, to just watch their reaction and stuff,” Cartwright, 30, told PEOPLE shortly before their big day. “That’s the thing I’m most excited for is to see him for the first time on the wedding day.”