See Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Beautiful Wedding Photos

Mr. & Mrs!
The couple got married in a stunning, fairy-tale themed ceremony at (where else?) the Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state Saturday.
The First Look
Eschewing a trendy “first look” photo opp, Taylor, 39, first saw his bride when she walked down the aisle on her father’s arm.
“I think that’s the sweetest part of a wedding, whenever the groom sees the bride for the first time, to just watch their reaction and stuff,” Cartwright, 30, told PEOPLE shortly before their big day. “That’s the thing I’m most excited for is to see him for the first time on the wedding day.”
Love at First Sight
Taylor agreed with his bride, telling PEOPLE, “I like to keep with the old-school traditions and stuff, so that was definitely a must for me. I think probably the moment I see her, that will probably be the highlight of my day.”
A Vanderpump Rules Reunion
The 12 bridesmaids (including castmates Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz as matron of honor) wore blue dresses from Wtoo by Watters, and 13 groomsmen (with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as best men) wore Jack Victor. The bridesmaids received robes, slippers, sleep masks and more from the Victoria’s Secret Bridal Collection, and the groomsmen were gifted Givenchy sunglasses by Trendsavvy.
The Perfect Venue
The venue is one the waitress had dreams of ever since she was a little girl, begging her dad to drive her from their family farm past the medieval-style fortress built by a wealthy couple in 1969, left vacant for over 30 years and converted into a hotel in 2008. Wedding planner and floral stylist Mitchell Christian brought the bride’s childhood dream to life, with rentals provided by Bryant’s Rent-All.
A Surprise Arrival by Lisa
Lisa Vanderpump lost her mother, Jean, on June 20, and Cartwright told PEOPLE she didn’t expect the restaurateur to make it to the wedding. In the end, however, Vanderpump surprised Taylor and Cartwright ahead of their big day.
The Newlyweds!
In front of 240 guests, the couple said “I do” before officiant Lance Bass, who read Bible verses and read a sweet speech about their romance. Cartwright felt like a princess in a Netta BenShabu gown that transformed into three different looks throughout the night, while Taylor opted for a tuxedo by Jack Victor. They exchanged wedding bands by Kyle Chan (the same designer behind Cartwright’s jaw-dropping engagement ring).
A Grand Reception
For the reception, guests moved into the property’s greenhouse, decorated with gold chandeliers and bright sunflowers. Dinner was filet mignon, chicken cordon bleu or exotic mushroom ravioli. They toasted the couple with blue champagne, to match the bridesmaids’ gowns, and cut a cake by Martine’s Pastries.
Time to Party!
The party didn’t end there: Everyone moved into the castle’s ballroom for a late-night party, dancing to a DJ and noshing on food from Hooters, where Cartwright employed when she met her future husband in Las Vegas.