Inside Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are soon to be husband and wife!

As they prepare to tie the knot on Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules stars celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a rehearsal dinner at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the celebratory night, Cartwright, 30, got her makeup done by a glam team while wearing a “wifey” tank top. She styled her long locks in a half-up, curled hairdo and kept her makeup fresh and bright with a pop of red on her pout.

Later, she changed into strappy heeels and a plunging white dress adorned with red hearts.

As for the groom? Taylor, 39, kept it cool and casual in a pale blue shirt, khaki pants and dark loafers.

Image zoom Brittany Cartwright Malicote Photography

Image zoom Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Malicote Photography

Before their rehearsal dinner, the couple and their bridal party participated in a run-through of their big day, which will be held outside on the grounds of the property.

The lovebirds were joined by family and friends for the lavish event, including their Vanderpump costars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Image zoom Brittany Cartwright's bridal party Malicote Photography

Image zoom Jax Taylor and his groomsmen

Image zoom Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Malicote Photography

Taylor and Cartwright have been in her native Kentucky for several days now, as Taylor shared a photo of him and his bride-to-be attending a Little League game for his nephew, Luke, on Tuesday.

“I never been more excited to be a dad, I am just gonna say it now I am going to be ‘that’ father in the stands and I don’t care!” he wrote, giving photo credit to his soon-to-be mother-in-law Sherri Cartwright.

Taylor has also been chronicling the days leading up to his “I dos,” including trips to Walmart and restaurant and bar outings.

Cartwright joined in on the wedding-build up-fun and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses at the prep, including a video of Taylor and others helping prepare what appear to be gift bags for their guests.

The Bravo stars announced their engagement in June 2018 after a rocky year, with Cartwright showing off her cushion-cut halo diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

“Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!” she wrote. “I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now.”

The star revealed last month at the Vanderpump Rules reunion that she’s had her heart set on their venue since she was a child.

“I started planning my engagement party and wedding [when] I was like, 5,” she said. “I knew no matter what I would get married in the castle, so all of the things have to go together.”