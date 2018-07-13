See Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Gorgeous Engagement Photo

Raise your glasses high!

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are (finally!) engaged after dating for three years, and PEOPLE can exclusively share their romantic and radiant portrait celebrating the happy occasion.

In the beachside picture, the bartender grins as he embraces his Kentucky-bred bride-to-be, nuzzling her hair while she beams. (Courtney Berman photographed the pair.)

“We still have moments when we just can’t believe it! We’re engaged!” the couple tells PEOPLE in a joint statement. “These last few weeks have been a whirlwind but also by far the happiest moments of our lives. Our engagement photoshoot was so much fun, it truly captured the love we share for one another. We’ve been through a lot together, the good and the bad — but ultimately everything has only brought us so much closer together and truly helped to build such a strong foundation for us. We’re just so excited for our future together but right now we’re focused on planning everything — first up is our engagement party next month that we’ll be celebrating with our family and close friends!”

Taylor, 39, proposed to Cartwright, 29, on June 8 with a three-carat diamond ring from celebrity L.A.-based jeweler Kyle Chan Design.

Cartwright opened up about their wedding plans to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” she said at costar Kristen Doute’s James Mae clothing launch. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”