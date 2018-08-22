Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Celebrate Engagement with Whimsical Bash

Marrying Jax Taylor is the happily ever after that Brittany Cartwright has dreamed of for years — and the celebration of their love reflected that.

The Vanderpump Rules stars threw a whimsical, fairytale-themed engagement party Tuesday night at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, California.

Costars Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder and Kristin Doute attended the fête.

“We are just so overwhelmed by all the support from our family and friends and are over the moon to be sharing this special evening with them,” they tell PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Surrounded by 60 of their closest friends and family who were transported via a 40-person party bus from the Party Bus Group, the couple served a nude, three-tier cake by Magnolia Bakery.

A magician and palm reader entertained guests in front of a flower wall designed by Wonder Wall featuring yellow sunflowers and purple and bright pink daisies. The venue, which the bride-to-be chose for its “enchanted forest, outdoorsy feel,” was decorated with warm lanterns and colorful wild flowers.

Taylor, 39, proposed to Cartwright, 29, on June 8 with a three-carat diamond ring from celebrity L.A.-based jeweler Kyle Chan Design.

PEOPLE exclusively shared their beachside engagement portrait last month.

“We still have moments when we just can’t believe it! We’re engaged!” they told PEOPLE at the time. “These last few weeks have been a whirlwind but also by far the happiest moments of our lives. Our engagement photoshoot was so much fun, it truly captured the love we share for one another. We’ve been through a lot together, the good and the bad — but ultimately everything has only brought us so much closer together and truly helped to build such a strong foundation for us. We’re just so excited for our future together but right now we’re focused on planning everything — first up is our engagement party next month that we’ll be celebrating with our family and close friends!”