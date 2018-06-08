Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Engaged – See the Ring!

Brittany Cartwright is going to make an honest man out of Jax Taylor.

After a very rocky past year, the Vanderpump Rules stars announced their engagement Thursday night.

Cartwright, 29, shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, showing off her stunning cushion-cut halo diamond engagement ring.

“Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now,’ she wrote.

The Kentucky-born reality star declared “love can win” and shared a picture of the ring –– which was designed by Vanderpump Rules stars’ go-to jeweler, Kyle Chan –– with her fiancé smiling away in the background.

Cartwright and Taylor, 38, celebrated their engagement at the low key beachside restaurant Neptune’s Net in Malibu, California.

And Taylor, how shared the same two photographs as his now wife-to-be, revealed their engagement will be on the next season of Vanderpump Rules.

“She said yes!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” he captioned the images.

“My friend/brother @kylechandesign knocked it out of the park on this ring. I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond. When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany’s ring and this is why.. flawless Kyle absolutely flawless. Also thank you Margaret owner of @Neptunesnet for allowing me to make this special day possible at one of our favorite spots to eat in Malibu.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen congratulated Taylor in an Instagram comment, writing, “Mazel dude. Don’t f— it up.”

The couple began dating in 2015 and split at the end of this season of Vanderpump Rules while dealing with the fallout from the SUR bartender cheating with a former co-worker, Faith Stowers.

“He has betrayed me in so many ways,” Cartwright told the camera during an episode that aired in April. “He’s cheated on me, he’s begged for me back, he’s played mind games with me. And I know that he’s not changing and he’s always going to be the same Jax Taylor he always has been.”

But they reconciled off-camera. Taylor said on the Vanderpump Rules reunion show last month that after his father, Ronald Cauchi, passed away, he realized that Cartwright was the woman he wanted to be with and have a family with.

“We’ve kind of weathered the storm,” Taylor told PEOPLE Now in December. “We’re still going through it … but] we’re in a great place now — probably better than we’ve ever been.”