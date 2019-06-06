Vanderpump Rules Cast Celebrates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Bachelor/Bachelorette Bash

Ain’t no party like a Vanderpump party!

Multiple members of the Vanderpump Rules cast joined spouses-to-be Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor for a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Miami this week, ahead of their nuptials later this month.

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix and more joined the couple for the sunny getaway in South Florida, where they got completely into the debauchery that comes along with the pre-wedding tradition.

During the day, the couple and their pals enjoyed time out on the water, both together and with their respective guy and gal squads, and explored the town. For Cartwright, 30, the latter experience included carrying around a plush penis on a stick!

Other videos showed the girls enjoying time at multiple clubs, having a bevy of drinks and Cartwright holding tons of dollar bills as even more rained down around her.

For one fun activity, the women all dressed in white — many looking like brides themselves with veils — and posed for a big group photo, where Kristen Doute threw up a peace sign.

“#JaxGotItWright 👰🏼❤️,” Cartwright captioned her photo gallery, leveraging the creative hashtag also used in many of her pals’ posts.

Taylor, 39, and Cartwright — who got engaged in June 2018 after a rocky year — are set to tie the knot at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, on June 29.

Their Miami bash comes over a month after Cartwright kicked off her first of two bachelorette parties alongside friends and family in Kentucky.

In one photo from the April event, Cartwright smiled as she posed for the camera, wearing a veil as well as a T-shirt that proudly proclaimed, “I’m the bride.”