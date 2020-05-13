For the first time ever, Bravo shows are filming reunions remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic

Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Promises Virtual Season 8 Reunion Is 'the Best' One Yet

The stars of Vanderpump Rules weren't able to come together in person for the reunion, but it doesn't sound like that got in the way of a juicy conclusion to season 8.

"I thought it was great," said Sandoval, 36. "I thought it was amazing. I loved that whole setup. I mean, I was so impressed [with] what production did — they brought over these TVs, everything was completely connected."

"Yeah, I thought it was really good," added Kennedy, 27. "I thought that it was going to be boring in the beginning, but after it was done, I was like, 'This is the best reunion yet.' I just didn't know [if] we were going to get our true emotions across the screen, but it worked."

Image zoom Michael Tullberg/Getty

Cohen, 51, has also promised good things, recently telling listeners on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live on Radio Andy, that fans are in for a "great reunion."

Producers had originally intended to shoot the reunion on April 3, but they had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

Cast member Stassi Schroeder first revealed on her podcast Straight Up with Stassi in late March that the special had been delayed, per Hollywood Life. She also admitted she "dreads" filming the reunion episodes.

"The reunion is the worst day of the year," she said. "It's a f----ing 14-hour day. It's all day of just rehashing s---."