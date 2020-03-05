Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Says He's Nine Months Sober: 'This Time I'm Not Lying to Myself'

Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy is opening up about his sobriety.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday evening, the reality TV star spoke about his journey and said that he’s “going on to nine months sober.”

“I think because of all the drinking I was doing and stuff I was really hiding away from my true emotions and just blaming whatever I wanted to get out the easy way,” said Kennedy, after a clip of him and his girlfriend Raquel Leviss played. (On Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump, Leviss, 26, opened up about feeling “verbally abused” by Kennedy.)

“I’m going on to nine months sober,” Kennedy, 27, told Cohen. “I haven’t had a drink in nearly nine months and I just feel completely different to what I was watching here. I have gone to AA meetings and stuff since then.”

Kennedy added that since he’s stopped drinking, he feels more in control of his life.

“And you know, I’ve really taken hold of my life and trying to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better,” he said. “I know that I should be doing this for me, but I’m also doing it for my relationship with Raquel.”

Image zoom James Kennedy Michael Tullberg/Getty

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss Opens Up About Feeling ‘Verbally Abused’ by James Kennedy

On Vanderpump Rules, Leviss called Kennedy out for his poor attitude, much associated with his drinking. In the clip played on WWHL, Kennedy said, “There’s something about this time, I truly feel like I need to take it seriously before she just walks out the door.”

Cohen also asked Kennedy about the times on the show when the Bravo star hid his drinking from others.

“I have hidden that before from people, and I have lied about that before,” Kennedy responded. “But you know this time I’m not lying to myself about it and it feels incredible — eventually the people will see too.”

Image zoom James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

RELATED: Andy Cohen Steps in After Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Mocks Caller on WWHL: ‘Oh, Sweetie’

In November, Kennedy opened up to PEOPLE about his sobriety journey.

“I never realized how much alcohol was slowing me down and making me procrastinate in big life things that I could be pursuing now,” he said. “My career is getting even bigger and my deejaying is really taking off so I’m taking it seriously. I’m going to take over!”

“I’m dealing with all the anxiety and pre-show jitters without drowning myself in vodka,” he added, then. “You’ll see this season what I do to actually get over alcohol, it was a process for sure. I take it day by day and keep it gangsta.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.