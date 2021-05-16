Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Are Engaged — See His Coachella-Themed Proposal

James Kennedy is engaged!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 29, popped the question to girlfriend Raquel Leviss on Friday night in a Coachella-themed proposal. "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night..." Leviss wrote on Instagram. "And I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon."

"I'm one lucky guy. Thank you God!" Kennedy wrote in the comments section. "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes," he captioned a photo of them kissing after the proposal.

Leviss showed off her diamond engagement ring in one photo, accompanied by a "Rachella" wristband. The couple celebrated with an intimate music festival for two, dancing in front of a DJ booth in an empty field.

Their announcement was met with congratulatory messages from their Vanderpump Rules costars and other friends. "Wooooohooooooo," wrote Scheana Shay in a comment. "Yes amazing," wrote Lala Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett.

Kennedy recently talked about how he was getting ready to propose when he appeared on an episode of Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump. "You won't find anyone else that's more on your side than that girl," Vanderpump told Kennedy.

"Well, can you keep a secret? ... I love Raquel so much, you know that," he said. "She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with. I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. There's no 'buts' — I think I'm going to ask her to marry me."

Vanderpump also gave Kennedy some words of encouragement. "That will be the best decision you've ever made," she told him, before helping him come up with some proposal ideas.

Kennedy and Leviss have faced some ups and downs in their relationship when the DJ has struggled with addiction in the past as seen in the Bravo series.