Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and James Kennedy Publicly Apologize for 'Body-Shaming' Katie Maloney

The cast of Vanderpump Rules may love each other, but they also love to fight.

The cast opened up about some of their most heated and cringeworthy feuds during the BravoCon panel on Saturday — and yes, this time it is all about the pasta.

Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, James Kennedy were all in attendance for the intimate conversation.

“We are an authentic group of friends, and we are very dysfunctional,” said Kent. “We are like that on and off camera.”

As fans saw in the season 8 teaser, Taylor and Sandoval were seen getting into a heated argument outside of SUR.

“The only person I’m having a problem with is you,” Taylor cries in the clip, pointing at the best man in his wedding, Sandoval.

During the panel, the two addressed the current state of their friendship, admitting that they have their ups and downs.

“Yes, we are friends, but we are in relationships with each other,” said Taylor. “We hang out all the time, after a while sometimes you get annoyed and have to take a break. I was a little bit of a groomzilla.”

“Jax and I both have very strong personalities and when you’re close you’re going to butt heads,” added Sandoval.

Speaking of their biggest regrets on the show, Kennedy offered a sincere apology to Maloney-Schwartz for calling her fat. (The heated moment eventually led to Kennedy getting fired from SUR.)

“I think I would re-do gay pride. I would definitely go into work different and more sober and not have lost my job,” he said before giving Maloney-Schwartz a hug on stage.

Kent also recalled a similar moment from an earlier season.

“The only thing I regret is body shaming Katie,” she said.

