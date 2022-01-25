Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Shares Video Holding Hands with New Woman on His 30th Birthday

James Kennedy is 30!

The Vanderpump Rules star celebrated his milestone birthday with celebrations in Las Vegas, which he shared on his Instagram account. His Stories included a night out with friends, and in one video, Kennedy can be seen holding hands with a woman, who was seen in a handful of additional Instagram Stories throughout the night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To mark the occasion, Kennedy uploaded photos and videos of himself at Caesars Palace on Monday night with a caption about looking ahead.

"Your boy is 30!!! And we're doing it big today, thankful for everyone in my life. Here's to the next chapter… @caesarspalace #ReadyToVegas #likeacaesar 🥳 ," he wrote. Kennedy also added: "Also want to say huge thank you to @pandoravt and my queen @lisavanderpump 💜."

In his Instagram Story, Kennedy shared a handful of videos featuring himself and a large group of friends partying. In addition, he mentioned those who couldn't be there to celebrate.

"I just want to take a minute and say thank you to everyone whose been sending me birthday wishes," he said. "Happy birthday to me! Big 3-0. I'm spending it with my best friends in Vegas. For all of my friends who aren't here, wish you were here. You know who you are."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/itsjameskennedy/2758795147949200683/?hl=en Credit: James Kennedy / Instagram

Kennedy is recently single after he split from ex-fiancé Raquel Leviss in December. The costars revealed the end of their engagement in a joint statement on Instagram.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," their statement read, as posted on Leviss's Instagram. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Leviss recently expanded on the reasons for the split during a conversation on Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast.