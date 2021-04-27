The Bravo hit will return after experiencing an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and major cast shakeups

Vanderpump Rules Is Officially Returning to Bravo for Season 9, Production to Begin in May

Following speculation regarding the future of Vanderpump Rules, PEOPLE confirms that the Bravo reality series is officially returning for season 9.

"Vanderpump Rules will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines," says a Bravo spokesperson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows," adds the network rep.

Production on the show is set to kick off in May. Variety first reported the news.

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on Bravo in 2013, follows the drama-filled lives of the staffers employed at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant. The long-running series experienced major hiccups after season 8 wrapped in June 2020, however.

Vanderpump Rules - Season 7 Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

VPR veteran Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright later announced their departure from the series via Instagram in December 2020. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," Taylor, who also faced backlash amid allegations regarding his past actions, captioned his post. "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."

Dayna Kathan, who joined in season 8, announced via Instagram earlier this month that she will not be back as well. She wrote while replying to a fan's question on the matter, "I'm not returning but excited to see next szn! The pod will be back soon, you're amazing, thank you!!!"

Lisa Vanderpump Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Getty Images

Before VPR's ninth season was officially confirmed on Tuesday, Vanderpump gave an update last month about what's to come.