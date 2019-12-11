Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Joke About the Cast's 'Great Valley Migration'

The Vanderpump Rules stars are loving their new neighbors!

Over the summer, longtime pals Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval and their significant others all bought new houses in the same neighborhood — and their decision to flock to the San Fernando Valley now has its own phrase.

“We call it the ‘Great Valley Migration,'” Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix told PEOPLE Tuesday at the launch party for Fancy AF Cocktails, the couple’s new mixology book.

Sandoval, 36, and Madix, 34, both expressed that moving into the same neighborhood as their castmates has been “great.”

When asked how the couple felt to have their reality intertwined within their reality tv show, Sandoval said that there is still “separation.”

Image zoom Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

“We all have our own things going on, but we are also very, very, very involved in each other’s lives,” he added. “Obviously being on the show, as the seasons have gone on, we have evolved, and we are going from apartments to houses, but it is still the same dynamic.”

Madix continued, “We used to be able to walk to each other’s apartments, now we have to get in a car and drive.”

Image zoom Tom Sanoval and Ariana Maddix Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

She also shared that the response from those already living in the Valley has been “really sweet.”

“They’re like, ‘Hi! How have you been?!’” she said.

“They love it!” Sandoval gushed. “We go to the grocery store and everyone is like, ‘Welcome to the neighborhood!’ We go to local bars, and they are stoked. I am excited to be a ‘regular’ in the Valley’.”

At BravoCon in November, the men admitted it was no mistake they all moved to the same area.

“We all want our kids to grow up together,” said Taylor, 40. “We’re all friends — we spend more time together off the show than we probably do on the show.”

Taylor purchased his $2 million home in the San Fernando Valley in May ahead of his wedding to costar Brittany Cartwright.

“I am feeling SO blessed! We have so much to look forward to,” the Kentucky native, 30, captioned an Instagram post to celebrate the purchase. “We are moving into our first home … We are growing up, moving forward, & working for our forever happiness.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.