Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval 'I Regret Ever Loving You' in Volcanic Confrontation from 'VPR' Finale Teaser

Tom Sandoval is facing the fallout from his affair with Raquel Leviss.

In the teaser for season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules — which was filmed shortly after the secret relationship was exposed and ended Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix — the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, 40, has a heated confrontation with Madix.

"Me and Raquel became like really good friends," he tells Madix at the beginning of the conversation.

She is hardly satisfied with his explanation, screaming, "I don't give up a f--- about f---ing Raquel. Your friendship is f---ing bulls---. " Sandoval shoots back in his own defense: "You know everything."

Later in the clip, Madix tells her ex, "I regret ever loving you."

Amid the turmoil, Lisa Vanderpump shows her support of Madix, saying, "You don't deserve any of this."

Leviss, 28, also attempts to downplay her relationship with Sandoval while on the phone with her ex-fiancé James Kennedy. "So are you and Sandoval an item now, Raquel?" he asks and she responds, "No"

Sandoval tells Scheana Shay that he "planned to break up with Ariana regardless" before his headline-making affair.

"But you didn't," she replies. "You f---ed her best friend instead."

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Sandoval confides in his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz that he is struggling amid the fallout from the affair.

"I sacrificed everything and my world just got turned upside down," he says as hugs his pal.

He then admits to Schwartz that he "felt something I hadn't felt in a very long time." Sandoval appears concerned and replies, "Jesus Christ, man."

When Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney asks how long he's known about the affair, the TomTom bar co-owner admits Sandoval "told me this a month ago."

Bravo/Instagram

The clip also gives viewers insight into where Leviss and Sandoval stand now. As she cuddles with him, she admits, "It turned out so horribly wrong."

Meanwhile, Lala Kent is not convinced that this is the only time Sandoval had cheating on Madix, asking, "You think this is the first time he's been creeping around?"

The teaser concludes with Sandoval's ex and former cast member Kristen Doute returning to VPR and teasing, "You ready?"

Bravo/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Madix's nine-year relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who posted her own statement on Instagram on March 16.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met," she wrote. "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Noting that she was still "reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added an implied warning: "what doesn't kill me better run."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.