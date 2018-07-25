Vanderpump Rules Alum Faith Stowers on Her Affair with Jax Taylor: 'I Should Have Known Better'

The bombshell revelation that Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright dominated the Bravo show’s most recent season — and now, we’re hearing the other side of the story.

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of PeopleTV‘s primetime entertainment newsmagazine, Chatter, former SUR employee Faith Stowers opened up about having unprotected sex with Taylor while he was dating Cartwright. On the show, it was alleged that it happened in front of a 95-year-old woman that Stowers was taking care of, something she adamantly denies.

“I didn’t sleep with him in front of nobody — I’m sad that that even came out the way it did. That’s not how it was supposed to come out,” she said. “But I guess my take on it is that I slept with someone without doing my research. You know, he told me one thing — it was another thing.”

“And I should have just known better, you know what I mean?” she continued. “I should have just known better. But I’m happy to find out that Jax and Brittany are now engaged, so I’m happy that that story ended the way it did.”

Asked why she didn’t return to finish the season and tell her side of the story, Stowers said left “because I knew I had made a mistake and I didn’t want that to be who I was.”

“I could have stayed and talked about my side, or I could have walked away,” she said. “And I walked away. I’m happy.”

That being said, it wasn’t easy to watch it all unfold.

“I definitely wanted to tell my side,” she said. “I think if people got to see me for who I am, they would have a different take on who I am as a person. So that was tough to watch every episode be about me. Every episode!”

Now, Stowers has moved on to MTV’s Ex on the Beach and The Challenge, and she’s glad fans will get to know the real her.

“I’m happy that I’m being booked,” she said. “I’m happy that people actually get to see who I am and get to know me.”

“I’m not upset about [my reputation] because I know that in the real world women and men go through this all the time,” she added. “I’m happy to have a conversation that could educate people on how to conduct themselves during relationships … people go through it all the time. Only difference is I went through it on national television.”

Taylor, 39, and Cartwright, 29, began dating in 2015 and split at the end of this season while dealing with the fallout over his infidelity. They later reconciled off-camera, and on the reunion show, Taylor said that after his father died, he realized that Cartwright was the woman he wanted to be with and have a family with.

“We’ve kind of weathered the storm,” he told PEOPLE Now in December. “We’re still going through it … [but] we’re in a great place now — probably better than we’ve ever been.”

In June, the couple announced their engagement, with Cartwright showing off her 3-carat cushion-cut halo diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

“We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!” she gushed. “I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win!”

Earlier this month, they shared their stunning engagement portrait exclusively with PEOPLE.

“We still have moments when we just can’t believe it!” they said in a joint statement. “These last few weeks have been a whirlwind but also by far the happiest moments of our lives. Our engagement photoshoot was so much fun, it truly captured the love we share for one another.”

“We’ve been through a lot together, the good and the bad — but ultimately everything has only brought us so much closer together and truly helped to build such a strong foundation for us,” they continued. “We’re just so excited for our future together but right now we’re focused on planning everything — first up is our engagement party next month that we’ll be celebrating with our family and close friends!”