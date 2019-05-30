One Close Cast: All of the Steamy Hookups on Vanderpump Rules

The original queen bee of SUR had her fair share of hookups before she found her forever beau.

Fans were thrown into Schroeder and Jax Taylor’s drama-fueled relationship during seasons 1 and 2, though the pair quickly fizzled once Taylor admitted to cheating on Schroeder with a woman in Las Vegas, and confessed to having sex with fellow castmate Kristen Doute.

Since then, we’ve seen the Next Level Basic author rebound with former SUR bartender Frank Herlihy, date then split from SiriusXM radio host Patrick Meagher and have drunk makeout sessions with castmates Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Ariana Madix. New fans to the show might also be surprised to learn that before Vanderpump Rules aired, Schroeder also dated longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal.

Schroeder is now in a fairytale relationship with Beau Clark, who (fun fact) once made out with Kristen Doute in a movie 10-plus years ago.