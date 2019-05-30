One Close Cast: All of the Steamy Hookups on Vanderpump Rules

Stassi Schroeder
The original queen bee of SUR had her fair share of hookups before she found her forever beau.
Fans were thrown into Schroeder and Jax Taylor’s drama-fueled relationship during seasons 1 and 2, though the pair quickly fizzled once Taylor admitted to cheating on Schroeder with a woman in Las Vegas, and confessed to having sex with fellow castmate Kristen Doute.
Since then, we’ve seen the Next Level Basic author rebound with former SUR bartender Frank Herlihy, date then split from SiriusXM radio host Patrick Meagher and have drunk makeout sessions with castmates Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Ariana Madix. New fans to the show might also be surprised to learn that before Vanderpump Rules aired, Schroeder also dated longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal.
Schroeder is now in a fairytale relationship with Beau Clark, who (fun fact) once made out with Kristen Doute in a movie 10-plus years ago.
Jax Taylor
The infamous bad boy of SUR has a laundry list of castmate hookups — most of which took place before he put a ring on SUR server Brittany Cartwright’s finger.
The list of those who have been “Jaxed” includes Stassi Schroeder, former SUR server Laura-Leigh, Kristen Doute and SUR server Faith Stowers, whom he cheated on Cartwright with during season 6.
Although fellow cast members, including Taylor’s best friend Tom Sandoval, aren’t entirely convinced Taylor has changed his ways, the bartender is engaged to Cartwright and the soon-to-be married couple have just moved into a gorgeous new L.A. home. Their upcoming summer wedding will take place on June 29 and Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will share best man duties, while Katie Maloney-Schwartz will be Cartwright’s matron-of-honor.
Tom Schwartz
The new co-owner of Tom Tom was the first to get hitched out of the Pump Rules crew, to fellow castmate Katie Maloney-Schwartz. Although Schwartz has not hooked up with any other cast member besides Maloney-Schwartz, he once confessed to being a “makeout slut” during a few boys’ nights with Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval.
In season 3, Scheana Shay claimed Schwartz made out with one of her friends, to which he said he did not remember because he was too drunk, and in season 6, post-nuptials, it was revealed that Schwartz had made out with one of Lala Kent’s friends but again, he claimed he did not remember that one, either.
The first cheating situation took on a major storyline leading up to the wedding, but both Bubbas have come out the other side stronger and happier ever since.
Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Mrs. Maloney-Schwartz is happily married but she has her own list of hookups she’s checked off within the cast, which includes most of the Pump Rules ladies: Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright.
Fans might also be surprised to know that Maloney-Schwartz had a one-night stand with Doute’s now-ex-boyfriend Brian Carter, prior to Doute and Carter getting together.
Tom Sandoval
The other Tom in Tom Tom has a very short rap sheet.
When we first met Sandoval on the show, he was in a serious relationship with Kristen Doute, which ended when he started to develop feelings for fellow SUR bartender Ariana Madix during season 2. The two have since moved into a stunning $2 million home, according to Bravo TV.
There is, however, Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s infamous kiss, which has been immortalized in the form of a framed photo at Tom Tom.
Ariana Madix
Although she’s been in a long-term relationship with Tom Sandoval, Madix has had drunk makeout sessions with Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder. However, her most notable hookup was revealed on the show by her very own boyfriend.
During season 7, Sandoval was out celebrating his 36th birthday with James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and Peter Madrigal when he decided to out Madix’s sexual encounter with hostess Lala Kent.
“I don’t know if I ever told you this. Ariana and Lala had been out all day drinking, and they’re wasted. They’re in my car, and Lala goes, ‘Sorry, Sando, I’m just in love with your girl right now. Ariana, will you come in the back seat? I just want to eat your p—-,’ ” he said. “Ariana climbs in the back and Lala just starts going to f—ing town, dude.”
Taylor later confronted Kent about the sex act, which she denied but only to protect Madix. Once Madix heard that her secret was out, she scolded her boyfriend for trying to “sound cool in front of a bunch of guys” at her expense.
Madix discussed her feelings more in-depth during her confessional interview: “I’m not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends. My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes.”
Kristen Doute
The ex-SUR server has hooked up with Jax Taylor, which resulted in her getting slapped in the face by Stassi Schroeder on season 2, and had relationships with Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy and Brian Carter. She’s also kissed besties Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Schroeder (post slap in the face) and Brittany Cartwright.
Taylor, however, told the group that Doute and Cartwright did more than just hook up, which both women denied. Doute spoke to Bravo TV to share why she thought Taylor would start a rumor about his own then-girlfriend/now-finacée Cartwright.
“I think that Jax is a thrill-seeker, and I think he gets bored and he likes to stir up drama if there’s none of his own. It did really surprise me that over the summer that he kind of took that out on Brittany,” Doute told the outlet. “But at the end of the day, we can all laugh about it now. We know the truth.”
Scheana Shay
The “Good as Gold” singer and SUR server got married in a crop top wedding dress, then divorced former Vanderpump Rules star Mike Shay after two years of marriage. Since then, fans have watched Shay date (and obsess over) ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta and have a short fling with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, which ended because he “ghosted” her.
During the season 7 reunion, Shay confirmed that she’s still friends with benefits with SUR bartender Adam Spott, whom she originally tried to hook Brittany Cartwright up with while she was broken up with Jax Taylor after he had cheated on her with SUR server Faith Stowers (follow?). The two have been linked since the summer of 2018 and fans are dying to know if they’ll ever make it official.
Brittany Cartwright
The lovable SUR server is over the moon about her upcoming wedding. Although she’s locked lips with Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute and Lala Kent, it was all in good fun and she’s fully focused on her wedding.
Cartwright and Jax Taylor are set to wed at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, and she’s already found her perfect dress — at the very first store she went to.
“I did not want to do that! I really wanted to have that experience of shopping … but I put it on and I just fell in love,” she said on an episode of PEOPLE Now. “It’s not going to be on the show this season. I do try on dresses, though. But as soon as the cameras left, I stayed with the family and I happened to find it that day — which I’m actually excited about. I didn’t want it to be on the show because that would mean Jax would see it.”
She also said she had known she wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle since she was 10.
“So it was great that he loved the castle,” she added. “If he wouldn’t have liked that venue, that would have been horrible, because that was my passion.”
Lala Kent
The fiery SUR hostess has hooked up with ex-friend James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Brittany Cartwright but no — she did not have sex with Jax Taylor, even though there were rumors that she did. (She confirmed the rumor was false on the Vanderpump Rules After Show.)
Kent is, however, engaged to boyfriend Randall Emmett. The Hollywood producer popped the question in 2018 during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they also celebrated her 28th birthday at the Esperanza An Auberge Resort.
After eight months, the couple has finally set a date for their wedding.
“So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18, I officially can’t,” Kent explained on her Instagram Stories, panning the camera toward Emmett.
“Because that’s the day I get to marry my baby!” she happily continued, as the pair cheered together. “We got a date! Yeah, buddy!”
Kent also captioned the video with “2020” — a nod to the year of their wedding — and added a ring emoji.
James Kennedy
The ex-SUR and Pump DJ fans and cast members love to hate dated Kristen Doute and hooked up with Lala Kent before locking down girlfriend and aspiring model Raquel Leviss.
The two started dating in 2016 and Leviss is now officially part of the SUR family, according to SUR co-owner Guillermo Zapata’s Instagram Stories. Zapata snapped a photo of Leviss wearing her new uniform with the caption: “Welcome to [the] SUR family,” as reported by US Weekly.
Fans will definitely be tuning in to next season to see how the OG cast feels about Leviss making her way onto the show. Based on past seasons, the Pump Rules gang will most likely be less than thrilled — which will undoubtedly make for some great television.