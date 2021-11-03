Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay's Fiancé Brock Davies Admits He Once 'Slapped' His Ex-Wife

"The situation between me and my ex was toxic," he said on Tuesday's episode

Brock Davies opened up about his past on Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Addressing the group, the Australian personal trainer said, "Obviously, I just want to make sure you guys understand I have a history. But I've learned from all my mistakes I've made."

He then pulled Lisa aside and acknowledged that he wasn't "proud" of some of his past actions.

"The person I am today isn't that person I was 10 years ago," he said. "I tried to have a brief conversation with Lala. I thought she would understand — look, it's more complicated than me kicking in the front door and seeing my kids. The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I'm not proud of that."

Scheana Shay Brock Davies and Scheana Shay | Credit: Scheana Shay/Instagram

Brock said the domestic abuse incident occurred when he was 19, and that the restraining order his ex-wife later placed against didn't pertain to the slap.

"We had an argument and I slapped her. Following that, we moved to France. My little boy was born, we separated," he said in a confessional. "And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me."

"We separated, she then took my kids away from me," he added in his conversation with Lisa, 61. "I then needed to go to court, appeal it. We went to court and it was lifted."

Brock, who said his ex-wife has since re-married and welcomed another child with her current spouse, began to cry while discussing his estrangement from his kids.

"When I left Australia to come on the dream to do better for my whole family, in that time of me being over here, they were with their stepdad. They had a new life. They had their lives in Australia," he said. "I just feel like I'm not entitled to have these feelings because my kids, they're the ones that missed out on this."

Throughout the episode, Scheana, 36, stood by him, insisting that Brock told her about his past when they first met and that she had no concerns about their relationship or how he would treat her and their 6-month-old daughter, Summer Moon.

Brock, for his part, called Scheana his "everything" and said she had made him "a better person."

"She just brings the best out of me," he said. "That's what I want to be for my family and everybody."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.