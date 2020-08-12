Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Says Mom Has Made ‘an Amazing Recovery’ Following Surgery

"The emergency doctors were amazing and they literally saved her life," Brittany Cartwright said of her mom, Sherri

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is "thankful" her mom is on the mend.

On Tuesday, Brittany, 31, shared the good news that her mom, Sherri Cartwright, is recovering after an extended stay in the ICU following emergency surgery in June.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has prayed and sent best wishes for my wonderful Mom. ❤️," the Bravo star wrote alongside a selfie of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching masks. "She has made an amazing recovery and is doing so so much better."

"For those of you who don’t know her story, she went in for a bladder surgery, stayed a couple nights in the hospital and was sent home," Brittany explained. "She was feeling horrible and days later she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. Her 45 minute surgery turned into 4 1/2 hours."

The reality star described her mom's health event as "the scariest moments and a horrible time to be so far away in California."

"We found out after that they had tore her bowel during her bladder surgery, they didn’t notice and she had gone septic," she said. "The emergency doctors were amazing and they literally saved her life. She fought on life support for a couple days and woke up days later with no idea what had happened to her. I flew straight to Kentucky and stayed by her side."

Brittany, who noted that her mom "is so strong" and "is bouncing right back," asked her followers to keep Sherri in their prayers as she continues to heal for her next surgery.

A the end of her post, the Kentucky native gave a shoutout to her "amazing" husband, fellow Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor.

"He came right to KY and helped us through everything. I love you honey!" Brittany wrote, before adding, "Hug the ones you love and hold them tight! You never know what could happen. I am very thankful right now. 🥰❤️."

Image zoom Brittany Cartwright and her mother Sherri Cartwright Brittany Cartwright / Instagram

Sherri first revealed that she would be undergoing surgery on her bladder back in March. "I'm having bladder surgery March 30 and off work for 8 weeks. So I'm flying to LA for recovery to stay with Jax [and] Brittany," she tweeted at the time. "Can’t wait to see them and my Vanderpump moms. Please keep me in your prayers."

In June, Brittany's rep told PEOPLE that Sherri was hospitalized and remained in an ICU. At the end of the month, the family's Kentucky-based pastor, Ryan Dotson, confirmed that Sherri was out of the ICU and "improving daily."