Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright Has 'Been Beside Herself' as Her Mother Is Hospitalized

Brittany Cartwright is asking her fans for their prayers.
The Vanderpump Rules reality star, 31, recently shared a photo of her mother Sherri Cartwright on her Instagram Story, writing: "Please keep my beautiful mom in your prayers."
On Saturday, Cartwright's rep tells PEOPLE in a statement that Sherri was hospitalized and remains in an intensive care unit.
"Brittany's mother is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery," the rep says. "Brittany has been beside herself and asking for prayers. She is planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother's bedside next week - it's been complicated having visitors at the hospital due to COVID-19 which has been very difficult for Brittany and her family."
Since Cartwright was featured on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules in season 5, her mother has made cameos throughout the past seasons, including Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor's spinoff, Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.
Fans first learned of Sherri's hospitalization after their family's pastor, who caused controversy before he was supposed to officiate Brittany's wedding, shared the news on Facebook earlier this week.
"I would like to ask all my friends to please pray for my friend and church member Sherri Turner Cartwright. She had to have an emergency surgery after having a scheduled procedure that went bad. She’s in ICU and things are uncertain, so please join us in prayer for Sherri and believe God for her full recovery," he wrote.
In March, Sherri said she would be undergoing surgery on her bladder. "I'm having bladder surgery March 30 and off work for 8 weeks. So I'm flying to LA for recovery to stay with Jax [and] Brittany," she tweeted at the time. "Can’t wait to see them and my Vanderpump moms. Please keep me in your prayers."
News of Sherri's hospitalization comes amid a controversial time for the Vanderpump Rules cast. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired after former costar Faith Stowers recounted them falsely reporting her to the police for a crime in 2017. Taylor — who infamously cheated on Cartwright with Stowers in 2018— also claimed she was “wanted by the police” in a 2017 tweet. Cartwright has denied racial allegations made against her by Stowers after the affair, saying, "She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body."