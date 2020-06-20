Brittany Cartwright's mom, Sherri, had been in an intensive care unit "due to serious complications from bladder surgery"

Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright’s Mom Out of the ICU and 'Improving Daily,' Pastor Says

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright's mom has made a major step on her road to recovery.

Ryan Dotson, the family's Kentucky-based pastor, shared the good news on Friday that Sherri Cartwright is recovering after having been in an intensive care unit "due to serious complications from bladder surgery."

"Sheri is out of ICU and in a room and improving daily," Dotson, who was the first to reveal that Sherri had been hospitalized in a Facebook post on June 10, wrote in response to an Instagram commenter.

"I would like to ask all my friends to please pray for my friend and church member Sherri Turner Cartwright. She had to have an emergency surgery after having a scheduled procedure that went bad. She’s in ICU and things are uncertain, so please join us in prayer for Sherri and believe God for her full recovery," the pastor, who caused controversy before he was supposed to officiate Brittany's wedding, wrote in his original Facebook message.

In March, Sherri revealed that she would be undergoing surgery on her bladder. "I'm having bladder surgery March 30 and off work for 8 weeks. So I'm flying to LA for recovery to stay with Jax [and] Brittany," she tweeted at the time. "Can’t wait to see them and my Vanderpump moms. Please keep me in your prayers."

Brittany, 31, also asked her fans to keep her "beautiful mom" in their prayers last week. The reality star's rep told PEOPLE last week that Sherri was hospitalized and remained in an ICU.

Since Brittany was featured on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules in season 5, her mother has made cameos throughout the past seasons, including Brittany and husband Jax Taylor's spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Brittany's former Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute asked her social media followers to continue praying for Sherri's healing.

"Please, everyone, keep [Brittany's] momma [Sherri Cartwright] in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts... whatever it is you believe in. Thank you," she posted on her Instagram Story and in a tweet alongside a heart and praying hands emoji.

Doute's plea for well-wishes came just over a week after she and Stassi Schroeder were fired from the hit Bravo series after former costar Faith Stowers recounted them falsely reporting her to the police for a crime in 2017.