Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Celebrate Wedding Anniversary amid Vanderpump Rules Drama

"You’re my lobster and I love you to pieces," Brittany Cartwright wrote in an Instagram tribute to husband Jax Taylor

One year down.

On Monday, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, both sharing photos to their Instagram accounts for the milestone occasion.

"Happy 1 year anniversary honey! ❤️❤️ Thank you for making me laugh every single day and for being my best friend," Cartwright, 31, captioned a portrait of herself and Taylor captured on their wedding day.

"You’re my lobster and I love you to pieces. ❤️," she wrote about her husband.

As for Taylor, he shared a snap of a bouquet of roses and a card, which appeared to be sent from one of his and Cartwright's friends.

While thanking the pal for the kind gesture, Taylor, 40, also wrote: "can't believe that year flew by so quick."

On June 29, 2019, the costars exchanged vows at the Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state. They said “I do” in a fairy-tale themed evening ceremony in front of 240 guests, including their reality show costars and Bravo-leberties like Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Summer House alumni Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee.

The couple's wedding party was made up of 12 bridesmaids (including castmates Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz as matron of honor) and 13 groomsmen (with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as best men).

Season 8 of VPR chronicled their lavish wedding and relationship struggles once they returned home as spouses. "I've got a beautiful wife, a beautiful home. And on paper, I look like I hit the lottery. But I'm still not happy," he told ex-girlfriend Schroeder in one episode.

While the pair has reason to celebrate — including 365 days around the sun as a married couple and Cartwright's mom recently being released from the ICU following "serious complications from bladder surgery" — the anniversary comes during a controversial time for the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Earlier this month, Doute and Schroeder were fired from the hit Bravo series after former costar Faith Stowers recounted them falsely reporting her to the police for a crime in 2017. (Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.)

Taylor — who cheated on Cartwright with Stowers in 2018 — also claimed she was “wanted by the police” in a 2017 tweet. Meanwhile, Cartwright has denied racial allegations made against her by Stowers after the affair, saying, "She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body." Stowers, 31, told PEOPLE she thinks Taylor should "be reprimanded" by the network; Bravo has not commented on his status on the show.

Last week, Sandoval addressed the firings while visiting his hometown of St. Louis to help out bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the trip, he spoke to local CBS affiliate KMOV News 4, breaking his silence on the network parting ways with Schroeder, Doute, Boyens and Caprioni.