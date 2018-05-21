See the Cast of Vanderpump Rules Before They Were Stars

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

May 21, 2018
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/stassi-schroeder-new-boyfriend-beau-clark/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Schroeder</a> was a reality TV vet by the time&nbsp;<em>Vanderpump Rules</em> premiered in 2013, competing on&nbsp;<em>The Amazing Race</em> in 2005 and appearing on the short-lived TV program&nbsp;<em>Queen Bees</em> before transitioning to modeling.&nbsp;</p>
Stassi Schroeder

Schroeder was a reality TV vet by the time Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013, competing on The Amazing Race in 2005 and appearing on the short-lived TV program Queen Bees before transitioning to modeling. 

Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive/Getty; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The California native worked at Villa Blanca before switching to SUR. She earned notoriety for her a<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/brandi-glanville-forgives-scheana-marie-after-affair/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ffair with then-married actor Eddie Cibrian</a> in 2006 but also made a name for herself in show business, appearing on&nbsp;<em>Greek, Jonas, 90210</em> and&nbsp;<em>Victorious</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Scheana Marie 

The California native worked at Villa Blanca before switching to SUR. She earned notoriety for her affair with then-married actor Eddie Cibrian in 2006 but also made a name for herself in show business, appearing on Greek, Jonas, 90210 and Victorious

Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kent <a href="https://people.com/tv/lala-kent-vanderpump-rules-costar-attend-father-funeral/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">joined the cast</a> in season 4. The SUR hostess turned singer hails from conservative Salt Lake City, Utah, and moved to Los Angeles to model.</p>
LaLa Kent 

Kent joined the cast in season 4. The SUR hostess turned singer hails from conservative Salt Lake City, Utah, and moved to Los Angeles to model.

Lala Kent/Instagram; Getty
<p>The son of British music executive and American model, Kennedy grew up as the godchild of pop icon George Michael, though he&#8217;s said he was bullied in school.&nbsp;</p>
James Kennedy

The son of British music executive and American model, Kennedy grew up as the godchild of pop icon George Michael, though he’s said he was bullied in school. 

James Kennedy/Instagram; Getty
<p>Before she <a href="https://people.com/tv/vanderpump-rules-jax-taylor-dumps-brittany-cartwright/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">met boyfriend Jax Taylor</a> in Las Vegas, the newest SUR-ver was just smalltown girl from a farm in Kentucky &#8230; who worked at Hooters!&nbsp;</p>
Brittany Cartwright

Before she met boyfriend Jax Taylor in Las Vegas, the newest SUR-ver was just smalltown girl from a farm in Kentucky … who worked at Hooters! 

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram; Getty
<p>Madix previously worked as a bartender at Villa Blanca, has won awards as an equestrian and boasts acting credits in CollegeHumor videos and an episode of&nbsp;<em>Anger Management.&nbsp;</em></p>
Ariana Madix

Madix previously worked as a bartender at Villa Blanca, has won awards as an equestrian and boasts acting credits in CollegeHumor videos and an episode of Anger Management. 

Ariana Madix/Instagram; Getty
<p>A working musician and aspiring actor, Sandoval was homeless in New York City before moving to L.A. He met Jax Taylor during their Miami modeling days and even appeared on a billboard for Rock &amp; Repiblic eyewear.&nbsp;</p>
Tom Sandoval

A working musician and aspiring actor, Sandoval was homeless in New York City before moving to L.A. He met Jax Taylor during their Miami modeling days and even appeared on a billboard for Rock & Repiblic eyewear. 

Tom Sandoval/Instagram; Getty
<p>The Minnesota native went to the Jax Taylor/Tom Sandoval school of modeling, learning from his friends &mdash; who he met after searching for roommates on Criaglist &mdash; when he moved to L.A.&nbsp;</p>
Tom Schwartz

The Minnesota native went to the Jax Taylor/Tom Sandoval school of modeling, learning from his friends — who he met after searching for roommates on Criaglist — when he moved to L.A. 

Getty; Tom Schwartz/Instagram
<p>Before he <a href="https://people.com/style/best-mens-cologne-creed-aventus-jax-taylor/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">became a model</a>, Taylor went by his birth name, &#8220;Jason.&#8221; He&#8217;s landed campaigns for menswear brand Gemelli and Pere de Temps watches.</p>
Jax Taylor

Before he became a model, Taylor went by his birth name, “Jason.” He’s landed campaigns for menswear brand Gemelli and Pere de Temps watches.

Getty (2)
<p>Another Utah native, Maloney is a makeup enthusiast (she runs a beauty blog!) and has had a couple TV roles.&nbsp;In November 2006, she <a href="https://people.com/tv/vanderpump-rules-katie-maloney-body-shamed/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">survived a freak accident</a> after falling through a skylight and breaking her jaw.&nbsp;</p>
Katie Maloney

Another Utah native, Maloney is a makeup enthusiast (she runs a beauty blog!) and has had a couple TV roles. In November 2006, she survived a freak accident after falling through a skylight and breaking her jaw. 

Katie Maloney-Schwartz/Instagram; Getty
<p>Doute moved to Hollywood from Minnesota with big acting dreams; she&#8217;s starred in a handful of movies (sharing the screen with then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in 2011&#8217;s <em>Behind Your Eyes</em>)&nbsp;but has since re-focused her energies on <a href="https://people.com/food/vanderpump-rules-kristen-doute-hippie-spread/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">her food blog</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Kristen Doute

Doute moved to Hollywood from Minnesota with big acting dreams; she’s starred in a handful of movies (sharing the screen with then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in 2011’s Behind Your Eyes) but has since re-focused her energies on her food blog

Youtube; Getty
