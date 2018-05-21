See the Cast of Vanderpump Rules Before They Were Stars

Stassi Schroeder
Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive/Getty; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Scheana Marie
Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
LaLa Kent
Lala Kent/Instagram; Getty
James Kennedy
James Kennedy/Instagram; Getty
Brittany Cartwright
Brittany Cartwright/Instagram; Getty
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix/Instagram; Getty
Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval/Instagram; Getty
Tom Schwartz
Getty; Tom Schwartz/Instagram
Jax Taylor
Getty (2)
Katie Maloney
Katie Maloney-Schwartz/Instagram; Getty
Kristen Doute
Youtube; Getty
1 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement