Ariana Madix Recalls Meeting New Love Daniel Wai — at a Wedding — 10 Days After Tom Sandoval Broke Her Heart

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix learned her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with costar Raquel Leviss less than two weeks before she met the fitness influencer

Published on May 18, 2023 01:23 PM
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS); https://www.instagram.com/p/B56N7fjjVvF/ Had the pleasure of spending the weekend in Medellin and spending time with some of the locals there as well. Being there, seeing and learning about their history puts a lot in perspective. Even after having such a violent and rough history, they are some of the giving and amazing people i have interacted with. I would definitely recommend going if you haven't before. I think it's so important to learn about the culture and history of any foreign place you visit. It will give you a better understanding of the world and open your mind up to being a better person. . . . . . . . . #igers #instapic #colombia #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #travel #jetset #instatravel #travelgram #traveling #vacation #airplane #international #instraveling #tourism #tourist #trip #instapassport #medellin #comuna13 #graffiti #history #culture
Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty; Daniel Wai/Instagram

Ariana Madix has moved on from Tom Sandoval and is recounting how she met her new love interest.

The Vanderpump Rules star stopped by Today on Thursday morning following VPR's shocking season 10 finale, and she shared how she's really doing after being betrayed by the TomTom bar co-owner.

Madix, 37, shared some details about her new relationship with Daniel Wai, a fitness instructor she met through mutual friends. "You know, I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," she told host Hoda Kotb.

Ariana Madix WWHL outfit
Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO

When asked how she met Wai, Madix shared the story — which happened to take place just a week after her split from Sandoval, 49. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this," Madix said. "And in no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything, and I've just been taking things very, very, slow and really enjoying myself."

Wai's personality is his best feature, according to Madix, who said that "it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is so nice and kind and caring."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE Madix is head over heels.

"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him," the insider shared, adding, "It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy."

Viewers of VPR know a scandal unfolded off screen this season with the revelation that Madix's boyfriend of nine years was having an affair with coworker Raquel Leviss, 28. Though Sandoval, 40, and Madix, 37, are through, they're still distantly co-habitating in the house they own together.

That hasn't stopped Madix from chasing her new love story. She first gave a glimpse of her connection with Wai at Coachella, where the pair spent days together at the festival.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

