Ariana Madix Has a Ball with the New York Yankees

Ariana Madix has been playing the field since her unexpected breakup from Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval, so it's only fitting her latest public outing took place at a Major League Baseball game.

The Bravo star, 37, took in nine innings at a New York Yankees home game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

"Shout-out to Ariana Madix for joining us tonight!" the team posted on Twitter.

This week's get-together marked the second time in a month Madix has been spotted with fitness influencer Daniel Wei in a month after the pair were seen kissing at Coachella.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the reality star was just having fun at the California music festival.

"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious," the insider said. "What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

Madix's new connection comes two months after the end of her nine-year relationship with Sandoval, 40, when she learned he'd been having a months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss, 28.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued apologies for their actions before Madix shared her own thoughts nearly two weeks after the secret relationship became public knowledge.

"to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement," she wrote on Instagram. "however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

She added, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.