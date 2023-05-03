Ariana Madix Has a Ball with the New York Yankees

The Vanderpump Rules star took in a game at Yankees Stadium on Tuesday after attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., over the weekend

By
Published on May 3, 2023 03:50 PM
Ariana Madix and Coachella Fling Spotted at Yankees Game https://twitter.com/yankees/status/1653565726928535552?s=46&t=qr4ZntUio6kZcnwzhqI-zw
Photo: twitter

Ariana Madix has been playing the field since her unexpected breakup from Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval, so it's only fitting her latest public outing took place at a Major League Baseball game.

The Bravo star, 37, took in nine innings at a New York Yankees home game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

"Shout-out to Ariana Madix for joining us tonight!" the team posted on Twitter.

This week's get-together marked the second time in a month Madix has been spotted with fitness influencer Daniel Wei in a month after the pair were seen kissing at Coachella.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wei
Ashley Smith

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the reality star was just having fun at the California music festival.

"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious," the insider said. "What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Archuleta/Getty

Madix's new connection comes two months after the end of her nine-year relationship with Sandoval, 40, when she learned he'd been having a months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss, 28.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued apologies for their actions before Madix shared her own thoughts nearly two weeks after the secret relationship became public knowledge.

"to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement," she wrote on Instagram. "however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

She added, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
The Ultimatum
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Tackles Trust Issues, IVF and 'Overwhelming' Drama in First Trailer
Mama June and Justin Stroud - Justin Stroud Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cddl5DxrvvO/?hl=en
Mama June's Husband Admits He Regrets Agreeing to Marrying Her While He 'Was Emotionally Messed Up' in Jail
Teresa Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Prays 'Every Day' for Ex Joe's Return to the U.S. and Knows He Will 'Always Be in My Life'
Francesca Farago, Jesse Sulli
'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match' Star Francesca Farago Is Engaged: 'The Most Magical Night Ever'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Hosting Debut Canceled as Sketch Show Shuts Down amid Writers' Strike
Vanderpump Rules finale trailer
Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval 'I Regret Ever Loving You' in Volcanic Confrontation from 'VPR' Finale Teaser
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Admits Mom Julie Is 'Scared' in Prison — but Says 'She's Trying to Shield Us from a Lot'
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Reveals He Was Rushed to the Hospital Shortly Before Proposing to Lindsay Hubbard
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo
'Summer House' 's Paige DeSorbo Doesn't Think Craig Conover 'Would Really Vibe' in N.Y.C.: 'He'd Be Scared'
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' After Tom Sandoval Split
Gwendlyn Brown and Kody brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Knocks 'Useless' Dads Who 'Can't Take Care' of Their Kids amid Fight with Kody
Tayshia Adams, Kristen Doute and More Compete to Be Named The GOAT of Reality TV
Real Housewives, 'Bachelor' Nation Alums, 'Love Is Blind' Stars and More Reality Faves Vie to Be Named 'The GOAT'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' : Sandoval Justifies Lying About Sleepover with Raquel Because 'It'd Be Better' for Ariana (Exclusive)
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
'90 Day' 's Liz Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Headache' and 'King' Big Ed Brown
Jerry Springer & Kym Johnson
Jerry Springer's 'DWTS' Partner Kym Johnson Recalls Teaching Him to Dance for His Daughter's Wedding (Exclusive)
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad amid His Prison Stint: 'Missin Ya Pops
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad Todd While He's in Prison: 'Missin Ya Pops'