Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s Vanderpump Rules Costars Defend Her After Oscars Body-Shaming

Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s Vanderpump Rules family has got her back.

The cast of the hit Bravo series came to Maloney-Schwartz’s defense on Sunday after she was criticized on social media for her choice of attire at E!’s pre-Oscars brunch telecast.

Brittany Cartwright shared an Instagram photo from the outing of the VPR cast, which included Maloney-Schwartz, 33, who wore a a black top and gold dress, as well as her husband Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé Beau Clark, and Jax Taylor posing with E! News’ Carissa Culiner.

Many of Cartwright’s followers criticized Maloney-Schwartz’s outfit in the comments section: “Katie’s outfit matches her personality 😂” wrote one user.

Said another, “I love you brittany, stassi, ya’ll look amazing! The guys too, sorry Idk who dressed Katie.”

Schroeder, 31, came to her friend’s defense and left a comment on the photo in support of Maloney-Schwartz.

“Everyone talking s— on Katie’s amazingly gorge alternative Parisian-chic Carrie Bradshaw look can go shave their backs now,” the reality star wrote, to which Cartwright, 31, reiterated by responding, “Agree they don’t know what they’re talking about! LOL.”

However, the mean-spirited comments only continued, with one user writing a lengthy response back to Schroeder, which Maloney-Schwartz screenshotted and posted on her Instagram Story.

“You see the problem is that we watch Katie from the beginning and half the issue is not the outfit but the weight gain which make the outfits look a lot worse than they would look if she was in shape,” the commenter said. “That, plus her mean personality give out a bad vibe for her. I feel bad for her husband knowing that he probably gets laid once a month and if…their relationship is my worst fear.”

This is not the first time that Maloney-Schwartz has been body-shamed. In 2018, she spoke with PEOPLE about her weight fluctuations since VPR premiered in 2013.

“I was just 24 years old,” she said. “I was someone who worked out since high school — I was a cheerleader — and I just always worked out and never thought of it. I gave myself a rest, I quit one gym, and that was probably the wrong time to do that because I was 28 and my body was like, guess what, you can’t do that anymore! But it’s fine, it’s called age. I’m 30 and with every milestone I get to in life I try to embrace it.”

Maloney-Schwartz admits that seeing her body shift was “a little hard” at first, but she’s learned to appreciate her shape.

“I think it’s just accepting change, and accepting that it’s okay,” she says. “Our bodies have done nothing but grow and change and grow some more since we were born. Knowing that it’s okay — I don’t need to look a certain way or I don’t need to be the same size as I was when I was 25.”

During season 7 of the reality series, costar James Kennedy called her fat. (The heated moment eventually led to Kennedy getting fired from SUR.) But at BravoCon in November, Kennedy said one of his biggest regrets on the show was his comments about Maloney-Schwartz, giving her a hug on stage.

Lala Kent, who also body-shamed Maloney-Schwartz on an earlier season, shared the same sentiment as Kennedy.

“The only thing I regret is body shaming Katie,” she said.

