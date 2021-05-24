Van Jones told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday that Kim Kardashian — who appears in his new documentary The First Step — "always wanted to be a lawyer," like her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Van Jones Says He Thinks Kim Kardashian Will Be an 'Unbelievable' Lawyer: 'She Hasn't Let Up'

Van Jones is singing Kim Kardashian's praises as she pursues a career in law.

The lawyer, author and CNN anchor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, chatting with the host about his upcoming documentary, The First Step, which will tackle the subject of criminal-justice reform. Kardashian makes an appearance in the documentary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Jones, once Kardashian, 40, "got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up."

Van Jones makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Van Jones on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I think she's gonna be an unbelievable attorney and she's already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jones previously attested to the reality star's determination, telling Extra back in April 2019 that Kardashian had impressed him with her passion to become a lawyer since they first met at the White House in late 2018, when they were working together on criminal-justice reform.

"She takes these cases seriously," said Jones, who graduated Yale Law School. "It's embarrassing to go into a meeting with Kim Kardashian, you're the attorney and she's not and she knows more than you by far, and that happens all the time."

kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"[Kim] is so prepared, she is so passionate, she reads the letters that she gets, and is always trying to figure out how to be helpful," he shared. "People forget she is the daughter of a very accomplished lawyer. She is also the mother of three African-American kids, so that puts that criminal justice conversation in a different place."

The CNN star added, "She is just extraordinary, and people are just going to have to reassess — she is not that kid that used to party with Paris Hilton."

RELATED VIDEO: Van Jones and Meghan McCain on Finding "Common Ground": You Can Disagree and Still Respect Someone

Kardashian first revealed her law aspirations in an interview with Vogue in April 2019, saying she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles, she never graduated. Like Virginia, Vermont and Washington, California offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. Kardashian took the so-called "baby bar" last year.

And despite recently filing a trademark for Skkn by Kim (covering the skincare, hair care, nail care and supplements categories), the reality star said she won't begin a new venture until she has earned her law degree in a recent interview with WWD.

"I want to finish that, before I connect with something else," the KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS mogul told the outlet.