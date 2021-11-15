Van Jones Gets Surprised with His First-Ever Times Square Billboard for New Podcast — Watch!

"I would dream of someday ... doing something that would be good enough for a Times Square billboard," says the CNN host and author

Van Jones recently experienced a lifelong dream come true.

In an exclusive clip, the CNN host and author, 53, reacts with tears of joy to the surprise unveiling of his first-ever Times Square billboard in New York City, promoting his new Amazon Music weekly interview podcast Uncommon Ground with Van Jones.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I was a young activist, I would take the train down from Harlem or up from the Village. And I would just walk around under those bright lights on Times Square — in awe. I couldn't afford a Broadway theater ticket or a Carnegie Hall performance. So staring up at those big, fancy billboards — that was all the entertainment I could afford in N.Y.C. But it was enough," Jones tells PEOPLE. "And I would dream of someday writing a book, producing a show, being on TV — doing something that would be good enough for a Times Square billboard.

On Uncommon Ground, Jones and his guests explore topics like climate change, prison reform, voting rights and cancel culture through a constructive lens, with the intention of finding a way forward through divisive times.

"Times Square is the global center of mass culture. I want to help move our culture in healthier direction — towards more grace, love and empathy," he says. "If the Uncommon Ground message can be elevated here, that's a big deal."

"It means I have a rare chance to help move the conversation toward more hope and healing. And I'm going to take it," Jones adds.

Van Jones

In the video, Jones shares the moment with his sister via FaceTime, showing her his billboard. "Who is that on Times Square? Who is that? Who is that?!" he exclaims, as his sister gushes, "I am so proud of you!"

"Every project that we've had, I've said, 'I want a billboard on Times Square!' And every time, they say, 'No,'" Jones says with a laugh. "This time, they said, 'Yes!'"