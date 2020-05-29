Vampire Diaries Star Zach Roerig Arrested, Charged with DUI

The actor's arraignment has been set for June 4

Actor Zach Roerig was arrested in his hometown over the weekend, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson for the Montpelier Police Department in Ohio tells PEOPLE the Vampire Diaries alumnus was arrested and charged with OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired), also known as DUI, on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m. The probable cause for the stop was no front license place, the spokesperson adds.

According to the spokesperson, the charge is a misdemeanor of the first degree, the highest level of misdemeanor in the state.

Roerig was released from custody on his own recognizance on the condition that he appear for his arraignment, which has been scheduled for June 4. The spokesperson says Roerig was released to a sober individual.

A rep for Roerig declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE. TMZ first reported the news of Roerig's arrest.

Roerig, 35, is best known for playing Matt Donovan on The CW's Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017. He has also appeared as the character on the Originals spinoff, as well as Legacies.

His most recent role was on the teen drama series Dare Me, which aired for one season on USA Network before being canceled in April.