The Cast of Vampire Diaries: Where Are They Now?

Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert)
After getting caught up in the ultimate love triangle between two centuries-old vampire brothers and all the supernatural chaos that ensued, Dobrev left TVD at the end of season six to pursue “adult roles,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I needed to feel that fear of, Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?”
She’s been managing just fine, appearing in the 2017 remake of 1990’s Flatliners in addition to a few other films. She briefly reprised her Degrassi role as Mia Jones for Drake’s “I’m Upset” reunion music video in 2018 and went on to star in the one-season run of CBS’ Fam in 2019, for which she won a best TV actress in a comedy Teen Choice Award.
Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore)
Wesley (thankfully) moved on from drinking animal blood after TVD wrapped in 2017, starring in the 2018 Netflix military documentary series Medal of Honor, as well as in the TV series Tell Me a Story.
Having directed a few episodes of TVD himself, Wesley continued to work behind the camera within the CW network on episodes of other sci-fi dramas, directing an episode of Roswell, New Mexico and the TVD-spinoff Legacies.
In February 2019, Wesley married his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore)
With his days as a bad boy blood-sucker behind him, Somerhalder took some time away from the screen to focus on his family life. After dating his onscreen love interest Dobrev in real life for several years, the pair split in 2013 and Somerhalder jumped vampire franchises, taking up with Twilight‘s Nikki Reed in 2014. The pair married the following year and welcomed a daughter, Bodhi Soleil, in August 2017.
The actor is now getting back into the realm of vampires as Dr. Luther Swann in the upcoming series V-Wars, which he also executive produced.
Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett)
Elena’s witchy best friend has continued to charm fans in various films since TVD came to an end, portraying Jada Pinkett Smith in the 2017 Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me as well as starring in Where’s the Money alongside YouTuber Logan Paul, Retta and Terry Crews.
She also voiced the character of April O’Neil on the animated reboot of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and currently has two films in post-production. In addition to acting, Graham has focused on her music career, releasing a few albums and singles both during and after TVD‘s run.
Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert)
After his stint as Elena’s vampire-hunting younger brother, McQueen — the grandson and namesake of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen — took up roles on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire as Jimmy Borelli from 2015-2016.
He later reprised his role as Jeremy on one episode of TVD‘s spinoff series Legacies in 2018. Following costar Wesley’s footsteps, he also starred in an episode of the TV docuseries Medal of Honor, and currently has a movie, The Warrant, in post-production.
In January 2018, McQueen got engaged to his girlfriend of over one year, Alexandra Silva — but by May of that year, he announced they’d called it off.
Candice King (Caroline Forbes)
King, who played Elena and Bonnie’s other best friend, seemed to have a ‘stake’ in her character: she reprised the role of Caroline in TVD-spinoff The Originals for a handful of episodes on 2018. She’s currently filming the movie After We Collided, but otherwise has seemed to step back from the spotlight. She wed The Fray musician Joe King in 2014 after two years of dating, and the couple welcomed daughter Florence May in 2016.
Joseph Morgan (Klaus Mikaelson)
The Original werewolf-vampire Hybrid, Klaus was given his own spinoff series — aptly named The Originals — which Morgan began filming while still appearing on TVD. After it ended in 2018, he landed a recurring role on the TV series Animal Kingdom, and will return to the realm of sci-fi drama in the upcoming USA Network adaptation of Brave New World alongside Demi Moore.
In July 2014, Morgan tied the knot with his Vampire Diaries costar Persia White.
Michael Malarkey (Enzo St. John)
Malarkey, who joined the show in season 5 and developed a close friendship with Damon, went on to land recurring roles in two TV series: The Oath from 2018-2019, as well as Project Blue Book, which is currently ongoing.
In addition to acting, Malarkey released an album, Mongrels, in 2017. He is married to actress Nadine Lewington, and the pair welcomed son Marlon in 2014.
Matthew Davis (Alaric Saltzman)
Mystic Falls’ history teacher-slash-vampire hunter — who was previously famous for his turn as Elle Woods’ preppy ex-boyfriend Warner in Legally Blonde — reprised his role as Alaric in both TVD spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies. Season 2 of Legacies will premiere in October 2019.