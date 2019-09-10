The Cast of Vampire Diaries: Where Are They Now?

After getting caught up in the ultimate love triangle between two centuries-old vampire brothers and all the supernatural chaos that ensued, Dobrev left TVD at the end of season six to pursue “adult roles,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I needed to feel that fear of, Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?”

She’s been managing just fine, appearing in the 2017 remake of 1990’s Flatliners in addition to a few other films. She briefly reprised her Degrassi role as Mia Jones for Drake’s “I’m Upset” reunion music video in 2018 and went on to star in the one-season run of CBS’ Fam in 2019, for which she won a best TV actress in a comedy Teen Choice Award.